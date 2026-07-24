File: US President Donald Trump

By Saheed Oyelakin

The United States has imposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from Nigeria as part of a new trade measure targeting countries it says have failed to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

The tariff affects imports from 60 economies that Washington says have not “imposed and effectively enforced a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.”

The measure was announced in a statement posted on the website of the Office of the United States Trade Representative on Thursday.

Nigeria is among the countries subject to the 12.5 per cent tariff, while India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and the United Kingdom will face a lower 10 per cent rate after adopting or committing to implement bans on imports linked to forced labour.

The move follows investigations launched by the USTR in May 2026 into 60 of the United States’ largest trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act.

According to the agency, it received more than 1,600 written submissions, held public hearings involving over 100 witnesses, and consulted more than 45 governments before announcing the tariffs.

The USTR said countries that have already implemented, or committed to implementing, forced labour import prohibitions would attract a 10 per cent tariff.

“10 percent is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duties for investigated economies that (i) impose a forced labor import prohibition; (ii) have committed to impose and enforce such a prohibition through an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade; or (iii) have imposed a partial regime with the effect of preventing the importation of certain forced labor goods.

“These economies are: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom.

“10 percent or 12.5 percent, net of Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) rate, is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duties for certain products of the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Switzerland that are not otherwise exempted, as explained in greater detail in the Federal Register Notice.”

It added that “12.5 percent is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duty for all other investigated economies.”

Specifically on Nigeria, a Federal Register notice obtained from the USTR on Friday stated that the country would be subjected to a 12.5 per cent tariff on its products, except for items listed under specified exemptions.

It read, “Based on the findings in the investigation of Nigeria, considering the public comments, testimony, and the advice of the Section 301 Committee, as well as the advice of advisory committees, and in accordance with the specific direction of the President, the Trade Representative has determined to impose 12.5 percent tariffs on products of Nigeria, except as provided in Annex I and Annex II, Part A, of this Notice.

“The Trade Representative has determined, in accordance with the specific direction of the President, that the tariff rate to be applied, and the scope of tariffs and exemptions, are appropriate to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices determined to be actionable in the investigation.”

The latest measure comes after President Donald Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a temporary universal tariff on imports after the US Supreme Court blocked his administration’s broader tariff plan under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the action was aimed at encouraging trading partners to strengthen measures against forced labour.

“President Trump recognises that decades of moral suasion have not eradicated forced labour from global supply chains,” Greer said.

“The United States has had a forced labour import ban for nearly a century. It’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same.”

The USTR said the tariffs would not apply to certain products, including raw materials that could create domestic supply shortages, goods that could cause economy-wide disruptions, products unavailable in sufficient quantities in the United States or from alternative sources, and selected goods from countries that have adopted or pledged to implement forced labour import bans.

It added that further exemptions were granted where the tariffs were deemed unlikely to eliminate the trade practices under investigation.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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