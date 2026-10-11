A United States federal court has sentenced a Nigerian national, Edikan Adiakpan, to 30 months’ imprisonment for his involvement in a business email fraud scheme targeting American companies.

The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed this in a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The department said Adiakpan, 35, a Houston resident, pleaded guilty on May 12 to illegally transmitting proceeds from an email fraud scheme.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sentenced him to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the department, Adiakpan operates a company known as Akama Lifestyle, which he advertised as a luxury car service.

However, prosecutors said he used the company between 2020 and 2022 to transfer money received from fraudsters in exchange for a percentage of the proceeds.

The funds originated from a business email compromise scheme that targeted more than 10 victims.

The department explained that the fraudsters sent emails impersonating legitimate suppliers and creditors to deceive businesses into transferring payments to fraudulent bank accounts.

One victim, a small utility trailer company in Mississippi, lost substantial funds after receiving fraudulent payment instructions.

According to prosecutors, the company transferred $927,080 to the fraudsters, believing it was paying a legitimate supplier.

The fraudsters subsequently transferred portions of the proceeds to Adiakpan.

The department said Adiakpan deposited and redeemed several cashier’s cheques payable to himself and his luxury car company.

It said the transactions involved $359,000 belonging to the Mississippi company.

A victim impact statement describing the financial consequences of the fraud was presented during Adiakpan’s sentencing hearing.

The department disclosed that Adiakpan had temporary legal status in the United States when he was arrested.

It also identified another Nigerian, Ayobami Omoniyi, 27, as having participated in the scheme, and was subsequently sentenced on March 24 to 32 months in federal prison for his role.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Houston Field Office and Bryan Resident Agency, alongside the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Belinda Beek prosecuted the case. (NAN)

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria