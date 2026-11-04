President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: The White House

By

Okiki Adeduyite

Democrats have won control of both chambers of the United States Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, in a major setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

CNN’s Decision Desk projected on Wednesday that Democrats had secured majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of both chambers and giving the opposition party greater power to challenge Trump’s administration during the final two years of his presidency.

The victories marked a significant expansion of the party’s earlier gains in the House and Senate races, with Democrats winning several contests in states that Trump carried comfortably in the 2024 presidential election.

In the Senate, Democrats flipped six Republican-held seats, according to Reuters, including historic victories in Texas, South Carolina and Kansas.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 1988.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, becoming the first woman elected to the US Senate from the state and the first Democrat to win a Senate seat there in more than 20 years.

Democrats also won Senate races in Ohio and Iowa, while recording gains in other closely contested states. The Associated Press reported that the party’s Senate victories included North Carolina and Ohio, alongside its historic breakthroughs in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

The party also secured control of the House, where all 435 seats were contested.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become the next Speaker of the House, which would make him the first Black man to hold the position.

The outcome gives Democrats control of the congressional committees and greater authority to investigate the Trump administration. CNN reported that the party would have subpoena powers for investigations, while its Senate majority would allow it to block Trump’s judicial nominees.

The midterm elections, held halfway through a president’s four-year term, determine the composition of Congress, comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats were contested in Tuesday’s elections.

The results represent a major political setback for Trump, whose party had controlled both chambers before the elections. CNN’s analysis attributed the Democratic gains partly to voter dissatisfaction over inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the war with Iran and concerns about his conduct in office.

Reacting to the results, Trump said he was willing to accept the outcome of the elections and work with Democrats.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told The New York Times.

In a subsequent phone interview with Fox News, Trump congratulated Democrats on their victories but dismissed suggestions that the losses were a personal blow to him.

“But I don’t view it as a hit on me,” he said, adding that Republicans had a strong record during the first two years of his presidency.

Earlier, Trump had sought to distance himself from the Republican losses, writing on his Truth Social platform: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

The Associated Press reported that Trump had backed several Republican candidates who lost their races, including Paxton in Texas and Graham in South Carolina.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

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