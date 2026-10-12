The United States Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerian nationals arrested by immigration officers over alleged criminal offences.

The development comes as the Donald Trump administration intensifies its immigration enforcement campaign.

The list published by the department identifies the Nigerian nationals, the offences associated with their cases and the locations where they were arrested.

Below is the list

1. Emmanuel Omowaiye — Mail fraud; Richmond, Texas.

2. Laurene Onwuka — Fraud and impersonation; Chantilly, Virginia.

3. Olusegun Shonekan — Wire fraud; Newark, New Jersey.

4. Olusegun Olaseni — Amphetamine sale; Greencastle, Indiana.

5. Peter Ude — Wire fraud; Atlanta, Georgia.

6. Newton Jemide — Wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud; Fort Dix, New Jersey.

7. Shedrack Umukoro — Money laundering; Yazoo City, Mississippi.

8. Olasoji Akinbode — Fraud and impersonation; Kearny, New Jersey.

9. Oluwatosin Afolabi — Fraud; Conroe, Texas.

10. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi — Drug possession; Chicago, Illinois.

11. Joshua Ipoade — Wire fraud; Atlanta, Georgia.

12. Michael Orji — Weapons violation, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship and money laundering; Oxford, Wisconsin.

13. Ahmadu Apooyin — Drug-related offence; Baltimore, Maryland.

14. Teslim Kiriji — Money laundering; Yazoo City, Mississippi.

15. Onomen Uduebor — Identity theft; Seattle, Washington.

16. Charles Ochi — Money laundering; White Deer, Pennsylvania.

17. Daniel Eta — Wire fraud; White Deer, Pennsylvania.

18. Ifeanyi Ibennah — Cruelty towards a child; Tampa, Florida.

19. Kazeem Runsewe — Wire fraud; Thomson, Illinois.

20. Fatiu Lawal — Wire fraud; Lompoc, California.

21. Justin Akubueze — Money laundering; Orem, Utah.

22. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo — Larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property; Orlando, Florida.

23. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi — Assault; Alden, New York.

24. Bright Eigbedion — Money laundering; Lompoc, California.

DHS said the announcement was part of the US government’s broader immigration enforcement drive, with ICE carrying out arrests across the country.

Daily Trust