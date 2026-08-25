FILE: President Bola Tinubu

By Solomon Odeniyi

United States forces have commenced training for Nigerian troops in unmanned aircraft systems, combat casualty care and other military skills as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation between both countries.

The training was conducted at an operating location in Bauchi State and formed part of a broader US-Nigeria security cooperation mission aimed at enhancing military capability, readiness and long-term partner capacity.

This was contained in a report by the United States Africa Command on Monday.

The report said the training covered Combat Lifesaver and Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction, weapons familiarisation, camouflage, water treatment and testing, explosive ordnance disposal, small-unit tactics and unmanned aircraft systems.

“U.S. and Nigerian forces are conducting a series of training events at Operating Location Bauchi, Nigeria, aimed at sharing military expertise, strengthening partner capacity and building relationships between service members from both nations.

“Training conducted between U.S. and Nigerian forces at Bauchi has included Combat Lifesaver and Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction, weapons familiarisation, camouflage, water treatment and testing, explosive ordnance disposal, small-unit tactics and unmanned aircraft system training,” the report read.

It said the training opportunities were developed based on the expertise available among US forces and areas identified by their Nigerian counterparts as beneficial.

A logistics officer assigned to the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the operations officer at OL Bauchi, Capt Gabriel Feingold, said US units provided Nigerian leadership with a list of training options from which they selected areas of interest.

“We bring them a list of several different training topics, and they select what they think would be most beneficial for them,” Feingold said.

The report said unmanned aircraft systems generated particular interest among the Nigerian forces, with Sgt Mark Murphy, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, leading about 10 members of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces Regiment through the training.

The session began with about 45 minutes of instruction before the Nigerian personnel received hands-on training on operating the aircraft.

Murphy also taught the participants techniques for employing UAS and incorporating information gathered by the systems into military operations.

“They were really excited with being able to get hands-on time with it,” Murphy said, adding that the Nigerian personnel were interested in receiving further training on the system.

The US report said the joint exercises went beyond technical and operational skills, creating opportunities for American and Nigerian service members to build relationships and improve interoperability.

Feingold said the interactions were particularly valuable at the lower levels of both forces.

“It helps build relationships between Soldiers and the partner force, especially at the lower levels,” he said.

The report added that US and Nigerian personnel also participate in basketball and volleyball when operational commitments and weather permit, providing additional opportunities to strengthen their relationship.

According to the report, additional training opportunities are being developed at OL Bauchi as both sides continue to identify areas for sharing military expertise and improving their capabilities.

“Additional training opportunities are being developed at OL Bauchi as U.S. and Nigerian forces continue identifying areas where their personnel can share expertise and train together,” it said.

This is coming after AFRICOM in July disclosed that the US had withdrawn most of the troops deployed to Nigeria for a specific counterterrorism operation, while retaining an intelligence-sharing and security partnership with Nigeria.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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