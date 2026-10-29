by

Bayo Olupohunda

Pat Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi, politician and political economist, recently found himself at an unexpected town hall meeting in Manchester, United Kingdom. He had gone for lunch at an event to which Peter Obi was invited. But the meal he had looked forward to was interrupted by questions about Nigeria’s future, particularly ‘fears’ that those in power were already treating the outcome of the 2027 presidential election as a settled matter. According to Utomi, the questions revealed a determination among Nigerians to resist electoral malpractice. He then made a disturbing observation: that the determination to prevent rigging suggested that Nigeria could witness a civil war if those in power tried to frustrate the will of the people.

It was this statement that caught the attention of Nigerians.

In recent times, Utomi has been vocal in his criticism of Bola Tinubu’s administration. He has also been making the case for the opposition and supporting Peter Obi, with whom he shares political interests. One fact remains, though. That Utomi’s criticism of Tinubu’s administration is neither unusual nor unacceptable. Indeed, in a democracy, citizens, including prominent intellectuals and former associates of political leaders, have every right to question those in power. But Utomi’s suggestion that the conduct of the 2027 election could lead to a civil war is a different matter. Pushing a narrative that the outcome of an election could lead to civil war crossed the line, particularly in a country like ours whose contemporary political history should make Nigerians uncomfortable with the prospect of another war.

It is possible that Utomi may have intended his civil war rhetoric as a warning ahead of the 2027 elections rather than an endorsement of violence. This writer agrees that his concerns about electoral malpractice deserve to be taken seriously. Nigerians have every reason to demand credible elections, and any attempt to manipulate the ballot must be resisted. However, there is a difference between warning politicians about the consequences of rigging an election and introducing civil war into the national conversation as a possible outcome. Public figures must understand that their words carry weight, especially when they speak to an already agitated population.

Nigeria has been here before.

The 1964 federal election was one of the first major tests of Nigeria’s political stability after independence. It was marked by political divisions, allegations of electoral malpractice, intimidation and a boycott by the opposition. The regional elections that followed in 1965 produced further disputes and violence. Widespread violence, infamously known as Operation Wetie in the southwest, for example, claimed more than 200 lives. The crisis exposed the weakness of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the growing determination of political actors to win at almost any cost. The country was already struggling with regional suspicion, political rivalry and an inability to manage ethnic differences.

In January 1966, the military intervened in a coup. A counter-coup followed months later, accompanied by mass killings and a breakdown of trust between major groups. In 1967, the Eastern Region declared its secession as the Republic of Biafra, triggering a civil war that lasted until January 1970. The war was devastating. Millions of people died, with starvation and disease and the country was left with wounds that have never completely healed till today.

However, it would be simplistic to blame the civil war on the 1964 election alone. The conflict had several causes, including ethnic tensions, political crises, military coups, reprisals, and mass killings. But the breakdown of electoral politics formed part of the wider crisis that weakened the young nation. This is precisely why those who speak about Nigeria’s political future must be careful not to treat violence as an ordinary extension of electoral competition.

The 1983 elections offered another warning. The elections were marred by widespread allegations of rigging, and the results in several states became deeply contentious. In Ondo State where this writer lived as a teen and witnessed the violence that followed the declaration of an NPN candidate, Akin Omoboriowo, as governor in a state widely regarded as a stronghold of the UPN. Towns erupted in violence as anger over the result spilt into the streets. The election crisis further damaged public confidence in civilian rule. On December 31, 1983, the military overthrew President Shehu Shagari’s government.

Again, the point being made here is not that electoral malpractice automatically produces civil war. It is that when politicians undermine the credibility of elections, they weaken democracy and create opportunities for forces that have no interest in protecting democracy.

Then came June 12, 1993.

The presidential election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s fairest, appeared to have produced a decisive victory for Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. Yet General Ibrahim Babangida’s military government annulled the election, plunging the country into a prolonged political crisis. Protests followed, security forces cracked down on demonstrators, and more than 100 people were killed in the unrest. The crisis eventually contributed to the collapse of the transition programme and the return of direct military rule under General Sani Abacha. June 12 continues to be a reminder that the will of the people cannot be treated as a nuisance by those who control state power. But it also demonstrates the need to organise resistance around democratic principles, which NADECO represents, civic action and the restoration of accountable government.

The 2011 presidential election provides another disturbing example. Following Goodluck Jonathan’s victory, post-election violence erupted in parts of northern Nigeria. Human Rights Watch reported that more than 800 people were killed in the post-election riots and sectarian killings. These deaths were not statistics. They represented people who would never return to their families, children who lost parents and communities that had to rebuild after terrible violence. If these episodes teach us anything, it is that elections can become dangerous when political competition is combined with distrust, inflammatory rhetoric, impunity and the willingness of political actors to place power above the country’s stability.

This brings us back to Utomi’s statement.

His concerns about the 2027 election cannot simply be dismissed. Nigerians have every right to demand that the INEC conducts a credible election, that security agencies remain impartial and that political parties respect the rules. Any official who attempts to manipulate the process must face the consequences of the law.

But what exactly does Utomi’s suggestion of civil war achieve? Does it strengthen the campaign for electoral integrity, or does it risk making violence appear to be an understandable response to a disputed result? There is a difference between warning that electoral fraud could trigger unrest and suggesting that the determination to resist rigging could lead to civil war. The first highlights a danger that politicians must work to prevent. The second risks normalising an outcome that should be unthinkable.

Utomi is an experienced public intellectual. He understands the power of political language and the responsibility that comes with public influence. He should know that Nigeria’s history makes civil war an especially grave subject. The country does not need its political elite to help Nigerians imagine another war. We need people like Utomi to explain how to prevent one. There are peaceful and legitimate ways to challenge electoral malpractice. Political parties can document irregularities, mobilise voters, engage election observers, pursue legal challenges and organise lawful protests. Civil society can demand transparency and hold electoral institutions accountable. Citizens can insist on the protection of their votes and reject attempts to manipulate the process. The courts must also be impartial arbiters. It is not enough to tell aggrieved citizens to go to court if the institutions meant to deliver justice fail them. Electoral bodies, the judiciary, security agencies and political parties must earn public trust through their conduct. Peaceful resistance is meaningful only when the state respects the rights of citizens and responds to legitimate grievances. But even when institutions fail, the answer cannot be to make civil war sound inevitable. The duty of responsible leadership is to keep open the path to peaceful change, not to narrow it.

There is also a danger in the assumption that a particular election outcome belongs to the people while any other outcome must necessarily be the product of rigging. Every party has a right to campaign for victory, and every citizen has a right to support a preferred candidate. But the credibility of an election must be judged by evidence, not by the suspicion of any political party or group of people.

If the 2027 election is manipulated, those responsible must be exposed and held accountable. If it is credible, the result must be respected, even by those disappointed by it. The same standard must apply regardless of which party wins.

Nigeria’s future cannot depend on whether one political camp gets its preferred candidate into office. It must depend on whether the country can conduct elections in which citizens trust the process, accept credible outcomes and challenge wrongdoing without destroying the nation in the process.

Utomi is right to be concerned about the state of Nigeria’s democracy and the 2027 elections. But his concern must be expressed through constitutional resolutions, not dangerous rhetoric as he did with the civil war. The prospect of civil war should not become another talking point in the contest for political power. Nigeria has paid too high a price for democratic failures. We cannot afford another war, and we must not speak, as Utomi did about one, as though it were simply the next chapter in our electoral history. No election is worth another civil war.

Olupohunda can be contacted via X @BayoOlupohunda

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