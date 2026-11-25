Pete Edochie

File: Pete Edochie

By

Hannah Johnson

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, has died at the age of 79.

Edochie died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family and shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The statement described the deceased as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, adding that he hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State.

The statement read, “With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God,we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi) a retired broadcaster and veteran actor, who departed this life on Wednesday,25th November 2026 at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.

“Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“As we mourn this painful loss,we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.May God be with us all at this trying time.Amen. Chief Leo Pete EDOCHIE For the Family”

Edochie was one of Nigeria’s most recognisable actors, renowned for his commanding screen presence and portrayal of traditional patriarchal figures.

He rose to national and international prominence for his role as Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart.

His performance in the television adaptation established him as a prominent figure in Nigerian acting and helped introduce his work to audiences beyond the country.

Before becoming widely known as an actor, Edochie had a career in broadcasting.

He began working as a broadcaster in 1967 before transitioning into acting, where he built a career spanning several decades and featured in numerous Nigerian films.

His contributions to the entertainment industry earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Hannah Johnson

Hannah Johnson is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over three years of professional experience in reporting, storytelling, and digital content creation. She blends traditional reporting skills with a modern, digital-first approach to journalism, producing content tailored for both web and social platforms. Hannah is skilled at turning complex topics into clear, engaging, and relatable stories that resonate with a wide audience. Her work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a strong commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism.

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