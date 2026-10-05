Anthony Kila

Vice Chancellor speaks on Anthony Kila’s fake professorship

More than 24 hours after PREMIUM TIMES raised questions over Anthony Kila’s professorship, Michael and Cecilia Ibru University has finally spoken on what must happen before it can respond.

byEkemini Simon

The Vice-Chancellor of the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Delta State, Ibiyinka Fuwape, has said his institution would soon respond to questions arising from a PREMIUM TIMES investigation that found no evidence to support claims by its pro-chancellor, Anthony Kila, that he is a professor.

The investigation, published on Saturday morning, examined Mr Kila’s academic credentials and found that contrary to his claims, he does not hold the rank of professor and was never so confirmed by any university.

More than 24 hours after the publication, however, the university has yet to issue a public statement on the findings or clarify its position regarding Mr Kila’s designation.

PREMIUM TIMES made repeated attempts to obtain the institution’s reaction.

A telephone line listed on the university’s website for general enquiries did not connect. One number identified as belonging to the registry rang without being answered, while another registry contact was answered by a person who said the line was private and had no connection with the university.

The newspaper eventually reached the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Physics, Ibiyinka Fuwape, who said the institution would respond after internal consultations.

“We will reply you very soon. The PRO will get in touch with you. The council is yet to meet. I can’t give you any information other than that,” Ms Fuwape said.

Asked when the public should expect a response, she said: “I can’t divulge that information to you. The PRO will get across to you.”

The vice chancellor’s remarks are the first official acknowledgement by the institution since the publication of the investigation.

University’s earlier position

Before the publication of the report, the university had maintained that it had no information contradicting Mr Kila’s claim to the title of professor.

PREMIUM TIMES had contacted Thomas Kolo, a former registrar of the institution, seeking to speak with the university’s spokesperson. Mr Kolo passed the phone to a man who identified himself as the spokesperson but declined to disclose his name.

The spokesperson said the university had no evidence suggesting that Mr Kila was not a professor.

“We don’t debate issues. You can go up with whatever you are going up with. If there’s a need to respond, we will respond when we see the article,” he said.

The university’s pending response is expected to clarify whether it conducted any independent verification of Mr Kila’s academic rank before associating him with the title.

The issue has drawn public attention because universities are regarded as custodians of academic integrity, where claims relating to scholarly qualifications are expected to undergo rigorous checks.

The Premium Times, Nigeria