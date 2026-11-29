*Situation different in Plateau, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Edo

*BVAS glitches mar exercise

*Electorate blames poor awareness

*83.32% of results uploaded as at 9.10pm

*Amupitan deploys framework to identify flashpoints, pledges credible elections

By Our Reporters

The nationwide mock accreditation and election exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, recorded mixed results, with voter apathy, technical glitches, late arrival of election materials and poor public awareness undermining participation in several states.

While Plateau, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom and Edo recorded impressive turnouts, several polling units in Benue, Abia, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa and Kano witnessed scanty participation, with some recording zero turnout.

The exercise, designed to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and electronic transmission of results through the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), also exposed operational challenges that the commission must address before the 2027 general elections.

In some locations, voters encountered difficulties with BVAS, including failure to recognise facial features and retrieve registration details, while late deployment of materials delayed commencement.

A particularly worrying development was the slow uploading of results. As of 9:10pm, 14,726 of the expected 17,614 results, representing 83.32 per cent, had been uploaded to the IReV portal.

The exercise, which commenced at 8.30am and ended at 2.30pm, was conducted in 17,676 selected polling units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, expressed satisfaction with the exercise in Plateau State, describing the turnout and performance of the electoral technology there as impressive.

He said the commission was committed to conducting free, fair, inclusive, credible and transparent elections in 2027.

Amupitan also disclosed that INEC was deploying its Election Risk Management, ERM, framework to identify vulnerable polling units and potential security flashpoints ahead of the elections.

Plateau records impressive turnout

Plateau State recorded one of the most successful exercises, with a large number of voters participating in the accreditation and voting process.

At Gring Ward in Jos South Local Government Area, voting commenced at about 9am.

At Obasanjo Model School, Jos South, an INEC official told Vanguard that more than 50 persons had voted as of 3pm.

Amupitan, who monitored the exercise at the polling unit alongside the Plateau Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Samuel Egwu, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and performance of the electoral technology.

“You can see for yourself that it is very impressive. The turnout is very good,” he said.

He explained that the exercise was designed to test BVAS and electronic results transmission ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, voters were accredited within seconds, while the process remained orderly.

He also cited the successful accreditation and voting of an elderly woman as evidence of the system’s ability to accommodate voters across age groups.

On the turnout, Amupitan said the ongoing sanitation exercise might have affected participation in some locations, adding that INEC had publicised the exercise.

Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Edo record huge turnout

Nasarawa State also recorded a massive and peaceful turnout despite logistical challenges that delayed the commencement of the exercise in some communities.

At Akabe Junction, Galadima Ward, Doma Local Government Area, Presiding Officer Nehemiah Anji confirmed that turnout was impressive and the accreditation devices functioned without technical hitches.

However, voters in some remote communities waited for hours as INEC officials and sensitive materials arrived around 10.30am.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Nawani Aboki, commended residents for their patience and orderly conduct despite the delays.

In Akwa Ibom, large crowds turned out at Ward 11, Unit 11, Village Council polling unit along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, where voting was ongoing by 10.15am.

The situation was similar at Christ the King Primary School, Ward 3, Unit 3, where many voters participated and waited for INEC officials to announce the results.

An official, David, said the exercise was progressing smoothly.

“Yes, we have a huge turnout here. We are expecting more voters to come. At the end, we will sort and announce the results and upload them to the IReV. We are also using the BVAS here,” he said.

However, participation was relatively low at Uyo Urban 1, Unit 5.

Edo State also recorded impressive participation, particularly in Oredo Local Government Area, Benin City.

At Ward 7, Unit 42, New Benin, a large number of residents turned out for the exercise.

An APC agent, Daniel Odenigbo, described the process as peaceful and orderly, commending INEC officials for their efficiency.

The APC Ward 6 Chairman in Oredo, Christopher Ize, also described the turnout as encouraging.

Benedict Omordon, Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, said the exercise was necessary to test BVAS and identify possible operational challenges before the general elections.

BVAS performs well in Lagos, Abuja

In Lagos, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, rated BVAS performance highly, saying accreditation took less than one minute per voter.

Speaking during an assessment tour of Polling Unit 057, Ward 07, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, he said the exercise recorded no network glitches or technical complaints from voters and ad-hoc staff at the locations he visited.

He disclosed that INEC had procured approximately 57,000 additional BVAS devices to complement its existing stock.

To prevent overcrowding and delays, he said the commission had reduced the maximum number of voters assigned to a BVAS machine from 1,250 to 850.

Under the arrangement, polling units with more than 850 registered voters would receive additional machines.

Salami said the devices had been calibrated to uniform parameters to handle biometric accreditation and electronic transmission of results from Form EC8A to the IReV portal.

He, however, warned that manual accreditation would not be permitted under the Electoral Act.

“There are two means of identification: facial recognition and fingerprint verification. If we cannot validate a voter through either of these two methods, it will be difficult for us to allow that person to vote. Otherwise, we would be going against our own law,” he said.

The Surulere Local Government Chairman, Bamidele Yusuf, commended INEC officials for arriving before 8.30am and commencing accreditation promptly.

He attributed the relatively encouraging turnout to grassroots sensitisation but cautioned that testing only two polling units per ward might not adequately reflect the pressure of a general election.

In Abuja, BVAS also performed satisfactorily at polling units monitored in Kubwa and Garki.

At the City Centre Polling Unit, Area 10, Garki, 18 voters were successfully accredited, each in less than one minute. Three BVAS devices were deployed.

The machines also functioned properly at Arab Road/Water Board Junction, Kubwa, although participation was low at some other locations.

Low turnout, zero participation in several states

In contrast, the exercise was largely disappointing in several northern states.

In Benue, some polling units recorded no participation despite having hundreds of registered voters.

At LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, Wailomayo Ward, only six of 833 registered voters participated.

At High Level Market polling unit, none of the 755 registered voters had turned up as of 1.30pm.

The situation was similar at McCarthy Stadium I polling unit, Ankpa/Wadata Ward, where none of the 759 registered voters participated.

Only 11 of 745 registered voters participated at Madikpo Tokunbo Market polling unit.

Despite the poor turnout, presiding officers described the accreditation and voting processes as seamless.

Scanty turnout

In Adamawa, participation remained scanty from the commencement of the exercise until about 3pm.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba, Rear Admiral Jemila Abubakar Sadiq (retd.), said the exercise was designed to ensure free, credible and acceptable elections in 2027.

Jigawa also recorded low participation, with many residents reportedly unaware of the exercise.

Although some polling units in Ringim and Dutse experienced late arrival of officials, accreditation, voting and electronic transmission were successfully conducted at the locations visited.

In Kaduna, turnout was particularly poor at the polling units where former Governor Nasir el-Rufai and incumbent Governor Uba Sani are registered.

No voter was seen at el-Rufai’s polling unit in Unguwan Sarki Ward 07, Kaduna North, during the visit.

At Governor Uba Sani’s polling unit at LEA Kawo Ward, only one voter was seen casting his ballot.

Commercial and social activities continued across the metropolis.

Bauchi, Borno, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara also recorded low participation.

In Bauchi, only a handful of voters were seen at Bakari Dukur Primary School and Yelwa Maternity Ward polling units, while some encountered difficulties with BVAS during the capturing of their information.

In Borno, turnout was equally poor, with voters apparently preoccupied with their normal activities.

At Gomari Airport, Bulama Jida I polling unit in Jere, only two policemen and an FRSC official were present by 8am, while INEC officials arrived around 9am.

In Kebbi, security personnel outnumbered voters at Aliero Housing Estate 006 Primary School polling unit, although INEC ad-hoc staff said BVAS performed satisfactorily.

Katsina also recorded poor participation, which residents attributed largely to inadequate public awareness.

Similarly, only a handful of voters participated in polling units monitored in Sokoto and Zamfara.

In Kano, the exercise was characterised by late arrival of materials, BVAS challenges and low turnout.

At Mariri Primary School, Kumbotso Local Government Area, only four people had participated at polling unit 007A as of 1.11pm, seven at 007B and 10 at polling unit 008.

Some residents reportedly left without participating.

A voter, Kamal Magaji, said he could not be accredited despite his name and photograph appearing on the register because his details could not be retrieved on the card reader.

He urged INEC to address such problems before the general elections.

Some political figures, however, used the exercise to canvass support for the APC ahead of 2027.

South-West, South-East record mixed fortunes

In Oyo State, several polling units in Ibadan were deserted, with only a handful of elderly voters participating.

At Emmanuel College, Awolowo Avenue, Samonda; Adeoyo Maternity Hospital; and the Nigerian Television Authority complex, turnout was generally poor.

A 68-year-old participant, Mrs. Bose Adebayo, expressed satisfaction with the accreditation process.

“I am happy with what I have seen today. The process is straightforward, and I hope INEC will conduct the actual election in 2027 in the same manner,” she said.

Another voter, 72-year-old Olusegun Akinola, urged the commission to sustain improvements in its electoral technology.

In Ogun, only about 15 people had participated at St. Peter’s Primary School, Ake, Abeokuta, as of 11.30am, while eight were accredited at Molete Market, Erunwon Ward 1.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Feyijimi Shasheyi, nevertheless described the exercise as successful, saying no major technical challenges were reported at the locations she visited.

She disclosed that INEC had deployed ICT personnel to provide technical support, with at least one official assigned to cover every two polling units.

In Ondo, turnout was particularly poor in some locations, while BVAS glitches were reported.

At Tipper Garage, Ward 2, Unit 046, only two of 470 registered voters participated.

At Champion Junction, Ward 3, Unit 15, six voters participated, while 11 of 940 registered voters voted at High Court, Ward 5, Unit 11.

Ajipowo, Ward 2, Unit 17, however, recorded a large turnout.

Some voters complained that BVAS initially failed to capture the faces of elderly participants but later became functional.

Factors

The Ondo REC, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, attributed the low turnout to environmental factors, inadequate awareness and expectations of financial inducements.

He said an elderly man had reportedly asked whether money was available before participating.

Agboke maintained that the exercise achieved its primary objective of testing BVAS and the speed of electronic transmission.

He explained that BVAS works offline during accreditation, while internet connectivity is required only for uploading results.

According to him, where there is no network at a polling unit, the presiding officer can move to a location with coverage to upload the result.

He said voters were accredited in less than one second at the centres visited and expressed confidence that the exercise would improve the commission’s preparedness.

In Abia, several polling units in Umuahia recorded zero or minimal participation.

At Ibeku High School, School Road Primary School and Ugba Primary School, INEC officials waited for voters who did not turn up.

Some residents blamed poor publicity and the restriction of the exercise to selected polling units.

A public servant, Chimwe Kanu, said she was disappointed after arriving at St. Stephen’s Primary School, Umuahia, only to discover that her polling unit was not among those selected.

She also complained about the non-distribution of PVCs to some registered voters.

At Amuzukwu Umuahia Civic Centre, only two voters reportedly participated as of 1.25pm.

One of them, Iberibe Ifeanyi Chukwu, expressed satisfaction with his accreditation and urged INEC to ensure that enthusiastic voters were not disenfranchised through late arrival of materials.

Bayelsa also recorded low turnout, although the exercise was generally smooth.

At Kpansia Epie Community Town Hall, Yenagoa, nine voters had completed accreditation as of 11.15am.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Sampson Wale, said BVAS functioned seamlessly.

In Lagos, low turnout was accompanied by tension in Yaba, where some voters confronted electoral officials over alleged changes to their polling units without prior notification.

The disagreement did not degenerate into violence.

The Lagos REC said the list of selected polling units had been displayed at INEC local government offices to enable voters to verify their locations.

83.32% of results uploaded

Another major concern was the slow uploading of results to the IReV portal.

As of 9:10pm, only 14.726 of the expected 17,614 results, representing 83.32% had been uploaded.

In Zamfara, seven of the 14 local government areas had uploaded at least one result, while seven had uploaded none.

Bukkuyum recorded four uploads out of 20 polling units, Gusau three out of 22 and Tsafe two out of 22.

Maradun, Kaura Namoda, Gummi and Bungudu recorded one upload each.

In Yobe, Tarmuwa led with eight uploaded results out of 20 polling units, followed by Nangere with six, Karasawa with two and Jakusko with one.

Several other local government areas in both states had no uploaded results at the time.

Amupitan’s plans for credible 2027 elections

Threats

Beyond assessing the electoral technology, Amupitan said INEC was taking steps to address security threats that could undermine the 2027 elections.

He disclosed that the commission was deploying its Election Risk Management framework to identify vulnerable polling units and potential flashpoints across the country.

“The information gathered through the assessment has been shared with relevant law enforcement agencies to enable them to take necessary preventive measures,” he said.

He said INEC had strengthened collaboration with security agencies through a strategic election security conference involving the military, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary organisations.

The engagement, he explained, was aimed at developing strategies to protect voters, electoral officials, election materials and National Youth Service Corps members before, during and after the elections.

Amupitan said the commission would use the outcome of the mock exercise to identify technical and operational shortcomings and make necessary corrections ahead of the general elections.

He reiterated INEC’s commitment to credible polls, disclosing that the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections were scheduled for February 6, 2027.

The nationwide exercise has therefore provided INEC with an important opportunity to assess its technological and operational readiness.

However, the combination of poor voter participation, BVAS glitches, logistical delays and slow results uploading has underscored the need for further improvements before the country goes to the polls.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria