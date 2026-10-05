The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has officially appointed 56-year-old Suleiman Kum as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office, HNO.

Kum, who was Deputy Registrar in the HNO’s office and Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Administration, until the end of August, succeeds Dr Amos Dangut, whose three-year tenure ended on October 1, 2026.

Dangut has since assumed office as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of WAEC.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, confirmed Kum’s appointment in a statement on Sunday, describing him as “a seasoned test developer, administrator and executive.”

Kum joined WAEC on July 17, 1998, as Assistant Registrar II and has since held several operational and administrative positions within the council.

The council highlighted his role in pioneering variable data printing and enhanced code-security features in security printing, as well as replacing council-wide attendance systems with facial-recognition biometric devices.

He also led the delivery of Achievement Tests using the Computer-Based Examination mode.

According to the statement, Kum has extensive experience in test development, test administration, examination security, and branch and zonal office management.

“Throughout his career, he has driven administrative and technological innovations, including establishing the Gusau office as a Custodial Centre,” the statement said.

Kum, who hails from Plateau State, holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning at the institution.

His previous postings include Assistant Registrar II/Head, Exams Security, Awka; Assistant Registrar I/Head, Exams Security, Yola; Assistant Registrar I/Head, Exams Security, Makurdi; Senior Assistant Registrar I/Branch Controller, Gusau; and Principal Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Kano.

He also served as Deputy Registrar/Head, Security Printing Department; Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Port Harcourt; Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja; Director of Administration; and Senior Deputy Registrar/Test Administration.

WAEC said Kum had demonstrated integrity, diligence and innovation throughout his career, adding that his leadership across various portfolios had earned him institutional commendations, accolades and awards within and outside the council.

“Throughout his eventful career, Mr Kum has shown integrity, diligence, innovation and a strong commitment to service. His leadership across various portfolios has earned him numerous institutional commendations, accolades and awards within the Council and beyond,” the statement said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria