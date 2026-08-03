by

Olufemi Owolabi

Last Sunday, my friend and colleague Papilo invited me to a pounded yam breakfast at his uncle’s hotel in Ado-Ekiti. What I expected to be a standard, orderly hotel buffet turned into something of a communal gathering, evoking the spirit of Umuofia in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, during the Feast of the New Yam, when the community gathered to celebrate the harvest with food, drink, and fellowship.

As I made my way through the hotel reception toward the main restaurant, a staff member told me that breakfast was being served at the bush bar deep in the backyard. Papilo later told me the entire premise of the morning was experiential. The host wanted everyone to witness the process from scratch: the boiling of the yams, the aroma of the efo riro, and the rhythm of the pestles pounding the yam.

The men were seated in clusters under the open air. Papilo’s uncle and his friends, most of whom appeared to be in their late fifties or early sixties, occupied the central table, and their conversation was dominated by local politics, state contracts, and corporate deals. At our table, the discourse flowed just as freely, shifting between Ekiti and Nigerian politics, geopolitical trends, and local gossip. And women.

Virtually everyone present was established in a legitimate trade. There were engineers, medical doctors, public servants, and independent contractors. I noticed that almost every table was dotted with premium spirits brought from personal collections or ordered directly from the hotel bar. Aged whiskies spanning 15 to 18 years.

As we drank and kept an eye on the mortars where the yams were being worked, the conversation naturally drifted to the noise surrounding the newly established zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ado-Ekiti. I know similar zonal infrastructures in this corridor were routinely assigned to Akure, like the Police Zone 17 and the Army’s 32 Artillery Brigade, both covering Ondo and Ekiti States. So, when, a month ago, President Bola Tinubu commissioned the new EFCC complex in Ado-Ekiti, framing it as a critical investment in consolidating Nigeria’s anti-corruption reforms, it caught many off guard and sparked intense debate.

Since the commissioning, mixed reactions have rippled across the state. Several local business owners, particularly in hospitality and nightlife, have openly complained that planting a zonal anti-graft hub in Ado-Ekiti has effectively chased away “customers,” causing revenue to plummet.

The impression one gets from these complaints is that Ekiti’s informal economy has grown dangerously dependent on Yahoo Yahoo, Nigeria’s colloquial term for internet fraud. The broader statistics are sobering, as estimates suggest that over 40% of undergraduates and 60% of unemployed graduates in parts of the country are involved in some tier of cybercrime. The economic fallout of the EFCC’s presence was immediate. I heard of a Yahoo boy here in Ado Ekiti who put his ₦15 million car up for a distress sale at less than a quarter of its value, desperate for quick cash to flee the state.

Senator Babafemi Ojudu captured this shift in his article, “When Crime Becomes an Economy.” He recounted visiting a prominent hotel restaurant in Ado-Ekiti where, for over an hour, he was the sole customer seated, a place where just two years prior, securing an empty table was nearly impossible.

“Good for them!” one of the men at our table suddenly shouted.

At first, I thought his outburst was triggered by the arrival of the steaming bowls of pounded yam being set before us. But he was responding directly to the debate of the EFCC’s presence. He is a builder who had personally supervised the construction of Papilo’s uncle’s hotel and still managed its structural maintenance.

“We work hard for our money; those Yahoo boys can run wherever they want,” he declared, refilling his glass with aged scotch. “Look at us. What are they (Yahoo boys) drinking that we can’t afford? We are the new Yahoo boys in town!”

He went on to share how many years it had taken to build the hotel step-by-step. “Because it wasn’t built with Yahoo money, we laid the blocks gradually, raising walls only as real resources became available.”

A wave of laughter ran around the table, but his words lingered with me long after the meal ended.

He refused to accept the idea that the local economy of Ekiti should be dictated by, or beholden to, the erratic spending of internet fraudsters. There are legitimate, hardworking professionals in this town, represented by the very men seated around that table, who earn a decent living and are fully capable of sustaining local enterprise.

Yet, I couldn’t help but reflect on how deeply local businesses, particularly pubs, lounges, and clubs, had normalised the artificial economy created by cybercrime.

A few Fridays ago, a group of us went out to one of the premier nightclubs in Ado-Ekiti. We took a table and gave the waitress our order. A few minutes later, she returned with an unexpected ultimatum; we could only occupy that table if we committed to a minimum drink order of ₦300,000.

Startled, I asked her to tally what we had already ordered. It came to ₦283,000. I explained that more friends were arriving shortly and that we would easily match or exceed that figure as the night progressed. She stood her ground and refused to serve us until the threshold was met upfront.

“They think everybody who comes here is a Yahoo boy,” my friend muttered as we stood up and walked out.

My mind flashed back to our early career days in Lagos. My friends Wale (an engineer), Tayo (a lawyer), and I would unwind every other Friday night after gruelling work weeks. In those days, Hennessy (VS) was the star drink for clubbing, selling for roughly ₦20,000 a bottle in downtown Ikeja lounges. We would comfortably go through two bottles over the course of an evening. If Wale picked up the bill one week, Tayo covered the next, and I took the third.

It was an honest, earned luxury that reflected the philosophy once articulated by Dele Olojede, the Pulitzer Prize-winning publisher of the defunct NEXT newspapers. Olojede stated that his benchmark for a fair wage was paying his entry-level reporters enough that, every Friday, they could comfortably buy themselves and a friend a bottle of beer without straining their finances.

Yet, even back in Ikeja, the seeds of this distortion were visible. While the three of us paced ourselves over a bottle bought with earned income, young men at adjacent tables would order lavish “caskets” carrying multiple bottles of premium cognac accompanied by pyrotechnics. They wouldn’t just drink; they would pop the corks and pour expensive alcohol over the floor and each other in bizarre rituals of conspicuous consumption.

On one occasion, Wale grew so disgusted by the display that he insisted we leave immediately. “Nobody who sweats for his money wastes it like that,” he snapped.

What we are witnessing in Ado-Ekiti today is the hangover of that false economy. When night clubs, lounge owners, and even street vendors condition their business models on individuals who throw money around precisely because they didn’t work for it, they build their foundations on sand. The average petty trader inflates her prices the moment she sees a customer as a Yahoo boy, eager to claim a slice of unearned wealth.

Of course, a popular defence has emerged online and in local discussions. People argue that the youth should not be judged too harshly for turning to cybercrime when the state and federal governments have failed to create jobs or provide economic security. While the systemic failure of governance in Nigeria is undeniable, using structural hardship to legitimise an economy anchored on fraud creates a dangerous cultural trap. It distorts the value of labour, prices honest workers out of their own leisure spaces, and teaches a generation that slow, methodical enterprise is a fool’s errand.

The EFCC’s presence in Ekiti has undeniably created friction. There are valid concerns regarding civil liberties and reports of heavy-handedness by overzealous operatives, issues the commission must address transparently if it hopes to retain public trust. Interestingly, however, to note that at the commissioning of the Ado-Ekiti complex, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede sought to reassure law-abiding citizens, stating: “If you have nothing to hide, you can rest assured that if the EFCC knocks on your door, it is to ask for your support—you have nothing to fear.”

Whether that promise holds true in practice remains an ongoing test for the commission. But the broader lesson for Ado-Ekiti, and Nigeria at large, goes beyond law enforcement tactics.

When the builder at our breakfast table proclaimed, “We are the new Yahoo boys in town,” he was not just making a joke over pounded yam and aged whiskey. He was making a quiet declaration of economic dignity. An economy sustained by crime is an illusion, a flash in the pan that leaves inflation, distorted values, and ghost towns in its wake the moment the law, and this time EFCC, comes knocking.

As we finished our breakfast, I found myself thinking less about the EFCC than about the builder’s declaration. Perhaps that is the economy Ekiti should aspire to: one where a man can take pride in building a hotel one block at a time, not in buying champagne by the crate; where prosperity is measured not by how loudly money is spent, but by how honestly it is earned. If that makes him, in his own ironic words, “the new Yahoo boy in town,” then perhaps we need many more like him.

Owolabi, a public policy analyst, writes from Oke Bareke, Ado Ekiti

Views expressed by contributors are strictly personal and not of the The Cable

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