by

Jemilat Nasiru

Kemi Adeosun

Kemi Adeosun, former minister of finance, says she and her late husband Adeniyi Adeosun had planned on taking trips every three months before his passing.

Kemi Adeosun made the remark on Thursday during the funeral service of her husband who died on August 5 at the age of 62.

Speaking in a tribute to her husband, Adeosun said they used to have meetings in their marriage and in one instance, agreed it was time to start enjoying themselves and spending their money.

“This year would have been 33 years of our wedding anniversary. We had a meeting, two of us, and we said now every three months, we’re just going to be travelling, we spend all the money,” Adeosun said.

“We’ve been so sensible that it’s time for us to enjoy ourselves.

“I’m heartbroken, I’ve found it difficult to believe that this actually happened. But at the same time, I’m very thankful.”

The former finance minister explained that her husband was not sick before his death but simply went to bed and did not wake up, adding that she would like to die in the same manner.

“On Friday, I went to the mortuary and when I saw him, he had the biggest smile on his face. He wasn’t sick. He simply went to sleep and didn’t wake up… that’s the way I’d like to go,” she said.

Kemi Adeosun expressed gratitude to God for her husband’s life, their marriage and children, as well as their family and friends.

Recounting their time together, she described her late husband as a “mischievous human being”.

She recalled an incident during a trip to the US when Adeniyi “declared himself disabled and got a wheelchair” to avoid a long immigration queue.

“The kind of things that were coming to his head. That’s Niyi for you,” she said.

Kemi Adeosun said their home was filled with laughter and that her husband would be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“He’s going to be very much missed by everybody that knew him,” she said.

TheCable