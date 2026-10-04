By Taiye Olaniyi

Great minds will forever find a place in annals of human, societal, national, continental and world history.

Such is the case with the likes of Herbert Macaulay, the progenitor of nationalistic legendary and quadruple early leaders of Nigeria’s independence, such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, President, Prime Minister and Premiers of both Western and Northern Regions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria respectively.

No doubt we are all in various moods as we this year celebrate another cycle, the 66th Anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence as a Sovereignty.

The picture of what independence truly means is either still opaque or invisible and hazy as the North Easterly harmattan wind.

Glossing through the enriching and empowering template of what Nigeria’s independence should mean in earnest, our doyen of nationalistic patriotism late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe sermonized on his inauguration message on 1st October 1963 as the first President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Like the Decalogue of Moses in Israel, here it goes for our rumination:

“ To no person no matter how rich, should we mortgage our conscience.

To no nation, no matter how powerful, should we mortgage our independence.”

On this note began parliamentary democracy, democratic processes and experimentation at both the federal and the three regions which were an admixture of people oriented and personalities incubated policy clashes.

Where there are humans in rulership positions, places and authorities, time and space must surely take its toll on policies and politics.

Politicians would and must in their personality tilts make or mar policies all in the name of politics.

Those ruled, misruled, ruined or enriched or badly led, must respond in contents and contexts to feelings as they are, and thus react positively or negatively.

In this instance, the seamy side of politicians ever ready for political clashes gave rise to flashes of tribal and religious inflamed politics which according to one of our history lecturers in Kwara School of Basic Studies before the wreckage of that State, the intonation was:

“The moment tribalism entered the military, every other coup was being organized along tribal lines.”

Consequent upon this was the gruesome civil war of 1967-1970, the tenures and eras of military juntas, their notable achievements, innumerable failures, reintegration, divisive and even the disintegration processes always in politics of Nigeria till date.

Nigeria even when dawned another cycle of civilian eras at short notices interrupted by military regimes, its longevity uninterrupted from 1999 till date still produces domino effect of calmness and creditors..

Party and partisan politics that now dominate Nigerians landscape breed more of the political rulers and the very minute leaders amongst the political folks.

Contrary to their “Oaths of Office” and allegiance to the “Constitution” of Nigeria, adherence in contents and contexts, to peoples as a united people of Nigeria where tongue and tribe though may differ but in unity and peace we should all revere, balkanization to suit vogues and fancies are the order of the day.

Nigeria at present at 66 sees corruption and corruptible life as the motto of existence and politics as the sole thriving enterprise into which life and death be invested.

Being a politician has become the norm and normality though in abnormalities.

Religious and traditional discrepancies are autographs and authors and authorities in national filthiness.

Rulers in whatever garbs and togas are simply garbed in appellations, we are ruled and most times misruled without a single attribute of thought that God ever exists in tiniest of atom neither in mega of galaxies.

Those of us the populace simply lose hope and have put those on whom we depend for lamps on path to leadership as mere undependable in leadership but on whose cornered affluence every knee must bow.

Must we pretend things are fine when incessant banditry, kidnapping and religious crudities are now the order of the day?

Ritual killings the watchword of youths, police infestation and incrimination the anthem of policing and evidences of divide and rule the ethos of public servants in the nation’s public service.

Should we close our eyes to gullies and craters, ponds and shallows on our roads, to the glittering deaths for us all than good health for sustainable life and living?

Should we continue to pretend that politicians think more of their personal fiendish interests than put us the populace in the constituency of those that need be served honourably and excellently?

This nation, our Nigeria belongs to us all and we must rebuild our hearts, herd our lambs together, consult and consolidate in order to confront the wretchedness which daily confronts us all from building a united, peaceful and virile nation.

This parting shot for us all especially our rulers in position of authorities:

“Conditions in the society must be very bad before nen in their large number will decide a violent overthrow, for no one will like to lose something for nothing”.

No matter what you think, feel, say or you are doing, remember our fate, fortunes, misfortunes and national destiny lie with You, I and Us all together.

Our true independence lies squarely on our least dependency on others and other nations but much more on dependable home breed and sanity and sane brood leadership.

God Bless Nigeria.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos