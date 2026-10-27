By

Abdullateef Aliyu

American financial services giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. has moved closer to establishing a merchant bank in Nigeria after receiving approval-in-principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a development that could expand corporate financing options and deepen the country’s access to international capital.

The approval, granted last week allows the bank to proceed with plans to establish JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, subject to the completion of outstanding regulatory and operational requirements.

The development marks a significant step in JPMorgan’s expansion in Africa’s largest economy, where it has maintained a representative office in Lagos for several years.

If granted a final licence, the proposed merchant bank would provide a broader platform for the US lender to serve Nigerian corporations, financial institutions and institutional investors.

N50bn deposit for licence

As part of the licensing process, JPMorgan reportedly deposited N50 billion, equivalent to about $38 million, with the CBN to meet the minimum capital requirement for a nationally licensed merchant bank.

Daily Trust reports that the deposit fulfilled a key requirement but did not automatically guarantee approval to commence operations.

The bank must still satisfy the remaining regulatory conditions, complete the necessary incorporation and operational arrangements, and obtain final authorisation from the CBN before beginning business.

JPMorgan had reportedly indicated plans to commence operations before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory clearance.

Five Nigerians appointed to leadership positions

The proposed institution has secured approval for seven board members, including five Nigerians with experience spanning banking, monetary policy, financial technology, law and corporate management.

Adedapo Olagunju, who has headed JPMorgan’s West Africa business since 2018, is expected to serve as managing director. He previously held senior positions at Access Bank and Investment Banking & Trust Company, now part of Stanbic IBTC.

Chinedum Nzelu Izunwanne, known professionally as Chi Nzelu, is also among the appointees. He is JPMorgan’s global head of macro electronic trading and has experience in foreign exchange, financial technology, automation and risk management.

Former acting CBN Governor Sarah Omotunde Alade has been appointed an independent non-executive director. She served as deputy governor of the apex bank from 2007 to 2017 and briefly became acting governor in 2014. She later served as special adviser to the President on finance and the economy.

Another independent non-executive director, Olukonyinsola Ajayi, popularly known as Konyin Ajayi, is a partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, with expertise in banking, project finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure.

Seni Adetu, a corporate executive with more than three decades of multinational leadership experience, completes the list of five Nigerian appointees. He previously led Guinness Nigeria and East African Breweries and held senior positions at Coca-Cola and Diageo.

Their appointments bring regulatory, financial, legal and corporate expertise to the proposed bank’s leadership.

What the bank will offer

JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited is expected to focus on wholesale banking, corporate finance, structured financing, treasury services, capital markets and advisory services.

Its operations could also create opportunities in trade finance, payments, lending and cross-border transactions, depending on the final scope of its licence.

For Nigerian businesses, the bank’s entry could provide additional access to international financing networks and specialised financial services, particularly for companies seeking to fund large-scale projects, raise capital or expand into foreign markets.

The proposed institution could also strengthen financial relationships between Nigerian businesses and international investors by connecting local companies with JPMorgan’s global corporate and institutional banking network.

What it means for Nigeria’s financial sector

The proposed expansion comes as Nigeria pursues financial sector reforms aimed at strengthening banking stability, improving investor confidence and attracting foreign capital.

JPMorgan’s presence as a locally licensed merchant bank could increase competition in corporate and investment banking while broadening the range of services available to major businesses and institutional clients.

On its website, J.P. Morgan describes itself as a global leader in financial services, offering solutions to the world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions in more than 100 countries.

For the US banking giant, Nigeria offers access to a large economy with substantial financing needs. For local businesses, its entry could mean more options for capital raising, financial advisory services and international transactions.

However, the entry has been generating mixed reactions among economists and financial analysts.

Some said the excitement and interest generated by the planned entry of the bank into Nigeria could be as a result of the recent Nigeria-US agreement on mining.

It would be recalled that Nigeria and the United States recently signed a framework aimed at unlocking investment in Nigeria’s estimated $700 billion mineral resources and deepening bilateral cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

…Entry may be driven by US interests – Okeke

Economist and former banker, Dr. Marcel Okeke in a chat with our correspondent questioned the timing of JPMorgan’s planned entry into Nigeria’s merchant banking sector, suggesting that broader American commercial and strategic interests may be behind the move.

Okeke said the decision should be examined against the background of Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic relations with the United States, including a recently signed agreement relating to mineral resources.

According to him, JPMorgan’s proposed operation could provide a trusted financial channel for American businesses and investors seeking to pursue opportunities in Nigeria.

He argued that the bank’s decision to establish a merchant banking operation, rather than a conventional retail banking business, raises questions about the specific interests it intends to serve.

“When you see something that nobody expects to happen, you know that there is a lot behind it,” Okeke said.

He added that the broader relationship between Nigeria and the United States could provide important context for understanding the bank’s proposed entry.

“You remember recently there was some kind of mineral agreement signed between Nigeria and the US. I don’t have the details of that agreement, but because it involves a lot of money, you have to consider the financial institutions that will be trusted to handle such transactions,” he said.

Okeke said JPMorgan’s reputation within the American financial system could make it a preferred institution for facilitating transactions involving American commercial interests in Nigeria.

He also questioned why the bank was seeking to establish a merchant bank at a time when security concerns had prompted several countries to issue travel advisories relating to Nigeria.

“Why is JPMorgan coming into Nigeria at this particular time, when many countries are issuing travel advisories to their citizens about security concerns in different parts of the country?” he asked.

But other analysts see it as a reflection of the ongoing reforms in Nigeria which have brought about renewed investor’s confidence in the Nigeria’s financial system.

Ayokunle Olubunmi, a financial analyst said the entry of global financial services giant JPMorgan into Nigeria’s merchant banking sector could improve access to finance, bring international expertise and strengthen support for local businesses.

Olubunmi said the bank’s experience across different markets could help introduce Nigerian businesses to financial solutions and transactions that had been successfully deployed elsewhere.

He noted that an international financial institution operating across multiple markets could draw on its global expertise to support businesses in Nigeria, while potentially providing access to additional capital.

“When a company that is exposed to various markets comes into your country, it brings the experience it has gained in those markets. Some transactions that you may never have thought of have already been carried out elsewhere, and that experience can help,” he said.

According to him, JPMorgan’s global reach could also create opportunities for Nigerian businesses to benefit from the bank’s financing capabilities and international networks.

Daily Trust