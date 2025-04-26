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Guy Fhawkes's avatar
Guy Fhawkes
Jan 8

MMMmmmmm,... a good read, to 'accidentally' fall into.

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~ In my past limited perspective, I was unaware of the Chinese 'interests' and actions in the KASHMIR territories.

Often, I would merely state,... - "It's called Kashmir for a reason. Not India nor Pakistan" !!!

... " Why the hell don't the both of you get out of the area totally - and deal with your own internal issues " --- Inherent after the BRITISH 'withdrawal/Colonial exit' with their 'tail between their legs'.

-- But not before THEY had ensured the assassination of Gandhi at point blank range,... with a semi-automatic Beretta M1934 serial number 606824., whose origins seem to trace back to being 'a trophy taken' from a dead soldier - by one of the British Officers stationed/active in the invasion of Abyssinia.

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MMMmmmm - I smell a LONDON RAT

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-- Between then and 30jan1948, that SERIALIZED gun, was later acquired by (placed into the hands of) Nathuram Godse, after having been 'mysteriously' passed through several other (accomplices) Indian-hands in the chain, which was then used to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi.... and hence thereafter, the events leading to the DIVISION of the Muslim & Hindu/Buddhist peoples, who had previously lived in relative peace & co-operation prior to & during the British colonization.

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Well,.. that's what went through my head, when I was 'triggered' by what I had read :

(the report given above)

QUOTE:

" The modern history of Kashmir's conflict dates back to 1947, when British India was partitioned into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. What today constitutes the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir — part of the wider region of Kashmir — was at the time ruled by the Hindu maharaja Hari Singh, who initially declined to join either country. "

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~ So,... In closing for now, I must reread & digest the report details more, to become more informed of the nuances provided, before I say/ ask any more.

.

A delightful & insightful read.

B-)

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