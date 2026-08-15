Across the world, countries, movements and groups on Thursday August 13, 2026 marked the centenary of Fidel Castro Ruz, the iconic Cuban revolutionary. That was yesterday. But Fidel is not yesterday’s man. Although he marched into the full embrace of history on November 25, 2016, he is a man of today as his ideas of a better humanity and world, continue to spread. Given their timeless nature, Fidel will be also be a man of tomorrow. In Nigeria, we gathered at the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Africa’s largest labour centre for his commemoration.

Joined by workers and professionals political and human rights activists and ambassadors of various countries, we filled its conference hall, flowing to the upper chambers as various participants took the audiences through the essential Fidel Castro. For me, at the occasion, I was more interested in Fidel the humanist who despite the famed efficiency of the United States, US Central Intelligence Agency, survived over six hundred assassination plots by that agency. I reflected that when Fidel spoke on arrival in Havana at the beginning of the Cuban Revolution, a dove flew around and perched on its shoulder as if saying, this is the chosen one. I recalled that when he died, a big all-night African funeral ceremony was held for him by groups of Nigerians at the National Stadium, Lagos as they saw him as an African ancestor. These I narrated at this occasion.

The National Chair Person of the Nigeria Solidarity Movement with Cuba, Salisu Nuhu Mohammed said Fidel is one of the most outstanding personalities of the Twentieth Century. Fidel he said, dedicated his life to a better humanity and led the first successful revolution in the Western hemisphere. He described Cuba as a small country which has withstood US challenges and pressures from which almost all other countries would have collapsed. Mohammed who has been a member of the Cuban Solidarity Movement for over four decades said today, Cuba faces a most inhuman blockade by the US designed to: “deny Cubans oxygen” But he said the American leaders will fail because: “ They may wake up very early, but the Cuban Revolution does not sleep” He added: “ Cuba has shown Africa solidarity, it is now time for Africa to show Cuba solidarity.” NLC President Joe Ajaero said the Congress has been inspired by great thinkers like Fidel Castro and has not departed from the cause which they stood for. Represented by Comrade Eche Asuzu, Head of Industrial Relations and Organizing, Ajaero called on the US and its allies to lift their boots off the necks of the Cuban people adding that Cubans have a right to determine their future.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC which, next to the NLC, is the largest labour centre in Africa, said the occasion is a solemn one as Cubans are being forced to go through a nightmare by the US. It said as a direct consequence of US actions including denying Cuba access to fuel and electricity, thousands of Cuban children have died since the tightening of the US blockade on January 29, 2026. Represented by Comrade Martins Egbanubi, the labour centre said the Fidel Centenary tells the world that it needs unity because all are vulnerable to American attacks: “In the trade union movement it is time for us to rethink and re-strategize, don’t say it is not happening to you today. The time to solidarize with Cuba is now.” He recalled that Cuba has made tremendous progress in various areas especially medicine and, sent medical teams across the world to help humanity. He gave example of Cuba producing Covid-19 vaccines and distributing them free to other countries. The TUC said it is time for the United Nations to go beyond resolutions and hold the US responsible for crimes against Cuba. It added: “ It is time for the world to rise to the defence of humanity.”

Senator Shehu Sani used the occasion to pay tributes to one of the greatest Fidelistas in Nigeria, Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu who departed on October 10, 2025. The Senator warned: “ If Cuba falls, we all fall” He argued that Cuba is the test of our collective morality, integrity and “our humanity” He said the charges US brought against veteran Cuban revolutionary and former President Raul Castro are bogus and, designed to persecute him and the Cuban people. He told African leaders that the African people have never had a better friend than Cuba. He promised that if he wins the 2027 Kaduna Central Senatorial elections, he would introduce a bill on the Cuban situation. Ambassador Brahim. S. Busseif of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, SADR, better known as Western Sahara, said Fidel was a great leader and leader of international solidarity. He recalled that when Morocco used napalm bomb against the Saharawi, Fidel sent medical aid. Busseif submitted that the legacy of Fidel will continue to be celebrated, no matter the odds.

Veteran human rights activist and columnist Aminu Habibu Jahun who travelled all the way from Jigawa State said he was fortunate to have been exposed to the ideas of Fidel when he was a student. He submitted that the current US aggression against Cuba is because it had failed to kill Fidel. The Nigeria-Cuba Graduates Association through its President Dr Audu Onuche issued a Declaration on the unquantifiable contributions of Fidel to medicine especially the training of doctors from various continents. Labour internationalist, Baba Aye who is visiting from Europe, talked about how Fidel’s ideas influenced Nigerian students and inspired popular songs like ‘Freedom comes by struggle’ He recalled that Fidel inspired the establishment of solidarity movements like the Tricontinental adding: “ Cuba has been there for the working class, now, we have to be there for Cuba.”

Cuban Ambassador Miriam Morales Palmero told the audience the year-long celebration: “ serves to reaffirm our respect for and unwavering commitment to the ideals and example of a man who championed the banners of independence and sovereignty, as well as respect and dignity for humanity.” The Cuban Ambassador added: “In a world where selfishness, war, and injustice are resurging, Fidel’s legacy calls upon us to: defend the sovereignty of peoples against any form of domination; practice internationalist solidarity; work towards and trust in unity as an invincible force; and foster values of justice and ethics.” In Cuba itself, the First International Colloquium on the Centenary held with the theme ‘Fidel: Legacy and Future.’ It brought together over 1,500 participants including over 900 international delegates from sixty three countries. This week across the world, the voice of humanity reverberated in one man, Fidel Castro, the revolutionary they could not kill.

Vanguard Media Ltd