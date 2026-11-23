SIMONKOLAWOLELIVE! simon.kolawole@thisdaylive.com, sms: 0805 500 1961

One subject that may be of interest in ‘Winning Formula’ — my book on the 2023 presidential election, which goes on general sale from Monday, November 23 — is the pathway for an Igbo to become president. The Nigerian federation was originally built on the tripod of Hausa-Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba, with each ethnic classification dominant in the Northern, Eastern and Western regions respectively. Among hundreds of ethnic groups, the Big Three are estimated to constitute roughly two-thirds of the Nigerian population. In the Fourth Republic, the Yoruba and the Hausa-Fulani have each produced two presidents. The Igbo have not produced a vice-president, much less a president.

Why have the Igbo not produced an executive president, despite bids by heavyweight politicians such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and Mr Peter Obi? The answer you get depends on who is responding. One frequent answer is that it is because of the unsuccessful secession bid by the Igbo in 1967 which led to a three-year Civil War. The belief is that the Igbo are yet to be fully trusted with holding the apex political position in the land. Some other analysts would argue that the competition for the No 1 position is very complicated; any power bloc that is going to win the race must be able to build a winning coalition across the political constructs.

Nnamdi Azikiwe, elected by parliament as ceremonial president in 1963 under the parliamentary system, made a strong bid for executive presidency in 1979 but came third behind Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He tried again in 1983 and came thirdagain. Ekwueme, vice-president from 1979 to 1983, sought the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999 and 2003 without success. Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, by a special arrangement, was nominated the presidential candidate of the All Peoples Party (APP) in 1999 with the caveat that he would step down for the flagbearer of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) under a joint candidature deal by the smaller parties.

Ojukwu, who led the Biafran secession bid, twice contested the presidential election as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but did not get significant votes. Obi, however, put up a strong challenge in 2023, shaking the established politicalorder. He came third, though he insists he won. He is making a second bid in 2027 with a stronger running mate in Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso this time and is hoping to break the jinx. I did not appraise his chances in my book, but his candidacy means that once again, we are poised for a three-horse race, assuming Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would be on the ballot. We always had two-horse races from 1999 until Obi entered the fray in 2023.

It is the contention of many that there is a conspiracy to keep the Igbo from having the presidency. This remains a suspicion, a very strong one. However, there was also a time it was believed that no southerner would be elected president of Nigeria. I grew up hearing about a powerful “Kaduna Mafia” that determined who would be president. Shagari winning in 1979 and 1983 was provided as proof that no southerner would taste presidency. Chief MKO Abiola had been hoping to bid for the ticket of the ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983 but was told that there was no vacancy. This was at a time some thought a sitting president could be stoppedfrom seeking re-election.

Under President Ibrahim Babangida’s transition programme in 1992, the leading presidential candidates were northerners. Gen Shehu Musa Yar’Adua had won the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket while Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi and Mallam Adamu Ciroma of the National Republican Convention (NRC) were to face a runoff when Babangida cancelled the primaries and ordered a fresh one in his unending chop-and-change drama. If the election had gone ahead, it would have been an all-north affair. The conspiracy theory still had a life though after Abiola defeated Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the NRC in 1993. The annulment was cited as further proof that southerners were not welcome to Aso Rock.

After northerners had ruled Nigeria for roughly 35 out of 39 years from 1960 to 1999, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo was elected president. His election in 1999 demonstrated that the presumed ethnicitybarrier was not insurmountable. The speculation then was that Obasanjo was a figurehead meant to hold power in trust for just one term before returning it to its “rightful owners” in 2003, but he asserted himself. Power rotation between the north and the south became a convention. Therefore, even if there is a scheme to keep the Igbo out of power, it can be undone. Rather than dwell on the conspiracy theories, though, ‘Winning Formula’ examines the practical pathways for the Igbo.

From 1999 to 2007, the informal tripod arrangement was respected. The Yoruba produced the president, the Hausa-Fulani the vice-president, and the Igbo the senate president. When presidency went to the north in 2007, an Igbo would have been vice-president under normal temperature and humidity. But the Niger Delta had started campaigning for resource control and the oil-producing region ended up getting the vice-presidency as a political solution to theiragitation. This, I would say, effectively displaced the Igbo from the power equation in the tripod tradition. Naturally, an Igbo would have been vice-president in 2007 if the tripod arrangement had not been disrupted.

Hypothetically, an Igbo would have automatically assumed power when Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died in May 2010. By default, the jinx would have been broken. It could be further assumed that an Igbo would have ruled Nigeria from 2011 to 2015, as a result. In my book, I take a look at the voting patterns in our presidential elections since 1999 and make some critical observations. For one, the Igbo path to the presidency does not look like something to be accomplished through an alliance with minorities and religious groups, as Obi worked very hard to achieve in 2023. As I have noted, the biggest voting blocs are the tripod. Votes from the otherblocs are best for consolidation purposes.

Judging by the electoral behaviour of Nigerian voters, I identifythree possible pathways for an Igbo to be elected president. One, there is the all-important “two out of three” formula. That is, all winners of presidential elections since 1999 have always won substantial votes in at least two of the tripod blocs. No one has been elected president without the “two out of three” pattern. Therefore, the Igbo could have a warm handshake with the Hausa-Fulani. This means the current Yoruba/Hausa-Fulani alliance will have to give way at some point. With the Yoruba having twice held the No. 1 position in the Fourth Republic, a good case can truly be made for an Igbo/Hausa-Fulani handshake.

Two, there could be a repeat of President Goodluck Jonathan’sroute of 2011: getting the bulk of the Yoruba and Igbo votes (“two out of three”) as a gesture of southern solidarity — andconsolidating with the votes of the northern and/or southern minorities. That was how Jonathan was able to defeat a strong Hausa-Fulani candidate, Gen Muhammadu Buhari, in 2011. If anIgbo candidate is able to put together a similar coalition, chances of winning will be very high, in view of the recurring patterns among Nigeria’s voting blocs. But will the Yoruba throw their weight behind an Igbo candidate? That is very tricky. I would say anything is possible in politics, no matter how unlikely.

Three, there can be a consensus among the leading parties to cede or zone their presidential tickets to the south-east. Heads or tails, an Igbo will become president. This is not unheard of: in 1999, thisunderstanding produced Yoruba candidates in the AD/APP alliance and the PDP. It was achieved through a combination of political bargaining, party arrangements and the national reaction to the June 12 crisis. The logic is that a similar arrangement could be agreed to heal the wounds of the Civil War. The only difference is that there is yet no unanimity of opinion over the events leading to the war and who should take the blame. But it’s not a problem beyond what good politics can resolve.

All said and done, the lesson is that the presidency is neither the birthright of any ethnic group nor a prize that will be awarded simply because one group has waited long enough. It is won through political calculation, compromise and coalition-building. The Yoruba mainstream used to treat the Hausa-Fulani as “enemies”. But three Yoruba men — Abiola, Obasanjo and Tinubu — won presidential elections by aligning with the same “enemies”.That is how “two out of three” — the central thesis of my book — works. If an Igbo is to be elected president, the missing piece is not necessarily a qualified candidate. It is forming a winning national coalition. That is the formula.

AND FOUR OTHER THINGS…

FOUNTAIN OF STRIFE

The crisis that has engulfed the Fountain of Life Church is nothing but an unmitigated embarrassment to Christendom. Murmurs and rumours of internal strife since the death of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the founder, have now come out in the open, with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, his son and successor as senior pastor, and members of the board of trustees fully engaged in an open war. The face-off has now shifted to the courts. This crisis is not exactly the legacy we would expect from the lineage of Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya who gave their all to the gospel. I can only hope that Nigerian churches with a similar “ownership” structure are going to learn from this succession crisis. Shame.

SORE SOULS

The US on Wednesday commended the Nigerian military for rescuing 125 kidnap victims and dismantling terrorist camps during operations, as well as the recovery of weapons and clearance of explosive devices. For those who were excited that President Donald Trump was coming to abduct President Bola Tinubu and try him for “Christian genocide”, this was bad news. Comments under the X post by the US Bureau of African Affairs were filled with bitterness. Many commenters sounded quite sad that the US was commending our progress. My point remains: we can hate Tinubu and still be happy for Nigeria when things are going right. Tinubu will leave one day. Nigeria remains. Think.

GUNSHOT GAMES

Mr Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has just repeated what I have been hearing since circa 1996: that hospitals are not prohibited from treating bullet-wound victims. Under military rule, when Nigeria was in the grip of armed robbers, hospitals were allowed to treat bullet-wound victims but with the caveat that they would report to the police. Hospitals quickly took that as an excuse not to treat victims at all. The authorities have repeatedly clarified that hospitals are not prohibited from treating gunshot victims. There is even the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017. I implore Disu not to relent. Most importantly, wilful violators must face the law. Simple.

NO COMMENT

When the US bombed Islamic State militants in the Sokoto bushes on Christmas Day last year, we saw many unexploded devices and doubted the success of the mission. President Trump celebrated the air strikes and even added his usual drama: “They (US military) were going to do it earlier. And I said, ‘nope, let’s give a Christmas present.’” The Wall Street Journal has now reported, citing a US official, that expired Tomahawk missiles were used in the strikes. Separately, Hung Cao, Trump’s nominee for navy secretary, admitted at his confirmation hearing that the navy had “recoded” expired munitions for use in Iran. He compared the practice to eating expired bread. Hahahaha…

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