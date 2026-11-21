Obinna Chima, Editor, THISDAY Saturday ReadNewspapers

OBINNA CHIMA

Where is the federal government’s 2027 Appropriation Bill? What has happened to the 2027–2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which should provide the fiscal and economic foundation for preparing next year’s budget?

The above are pertinent questions that should be preoccupying the minds of well-meaning Nigerians today. With barely 40 days left in 2026, the National Assembly is yet to receive the MTEF. And where is the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, at a time when the country needs clear direction on fiscal planning?

Budgets are more than technical documents. As a fiscal policy tool, the national budget is the single most important economic policy document of any government. It is expected to reflect national priorities, inspire investor confidence and assure citizens that every naira borrowed or earned will be spent wisely. It also reflects the core policy commitments of a government: setting priorities, allocating scarce resources, and signaling the fiscal stance. When these commitments are repeatedly missed, as the case with the federal government in the past three years, fiscal discipline weakens and macroeconomic uncertainty rises, eroding confidence among citizens, investors, and development partners.

Before President Bola Tinubu’s administration, his predecessor, the late former President Mohammadu Buhari had maintained the January-December budget cycle for three consecutive years. But since President Tinubu assumed office, it has been dislocated.

In his first year in office, Tinubu presented the 2024 appropriation bill to the lawmakers on November 29, 2023, and signed the N28.7 trillion budget on January 1, 2024. For the 2025 spending proposal, the National Assembly took two months to review it after it got to them on December 18, 2024, and it was signed into law on February 28, 2025. For the 2026 budget proposal, it was presented to the National Assembly on December 19, 2025, and signed into law on April 17, 2026.

The perennial challenge with budgeting in Nigeria over the years revolves around unrealistic revenue projections, a mounting debt burden, rising interest rates, and a lack of focus on growth-enhancing projects.

Every year, the spending plan is ceremonially presented, lawmakers spend weeks deliberating on it, and it is eventually signed into law. Yet, when it comes to releasing funds for implementation, it becomes a problem.

The first quarter 2026 budget implementation report seen recently gave an idea of the seriousness of this problem, as it revealed a sobering picture in which revenue mobilisation has remained weak, debt obligations are growing increasingly and capital investment lagging. The figures pointed to structural weaknesses that threaten the sustainability of the country’s economic recovery and raise serious questions about the government’s capacity to translate macroeconomic gains into improved living conditions.

Now, with barely weeks before the end of the year, rather than receiving clear timelines for the presentation and implementation of the 2027 budget, Nigerians are being confronted with reports that the federal government intends to harmonise the 2026 and 2027 budgets, carry outstanding capital expenditure balances into next year and eventually return to a single annual budget cycle. The proposal, presented as an effort to improve fiscal planning, align expenditure with realistic revenue expectations and address persistent implementation challenges, raises the question if Nigeria has reached the point where it must merge budget cycles simply because it cannot effectively implement the budgets it prepares?

While harmonisation of the 2026 budget and that of 2027 may offer a practical way out of the present fiscal dislocation, it must not become another administrative arrangement for postponing accountability.

This idea to harmonise the spending plan followed a recent meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT), chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele. Under the proposed arrangement, the government intends to implement as much of the 2026 capital budget as possible while transferring outstanding balances into 2027, in a bid to align public spending with more realistic revenue and financing expectations.

But this raises critical questions that the government must answer. How much of the 2026 capital budget remains unimplemented, why have the projects not been executed, and what guarantees are there that the same problem will not recur in 2027? More importantly, is the proposed harmonisation a genuine reform of Nigeria’s budgetary process or an admission that the country’s perennial failure to translate appropriated funds into completed projects has become too entrenched to ignore?

Like I stressed in a recent intervention following calls by Bagudu for a fundamental scaling up of the size of Nigeria’s national budget, the critical consideration should be how efficiently available resources are mobilised, allocated and deployed to stimulate productivity, create jobs and improve living standards.

Expanding the budget size as had been suggested by Bagudu, will ultimately create more problem for policymakers and also widen the gap between budget promises and actual delivery as we are facing presently, especially for a country already grappling with mounting debt obligations, revenue constraints and competing demands on public finances.

Continuous extension of an annual budget into the following year, makes it increasingly difficult to establish what the government is expected to deliver within a given cycle and how its performance should be assessed.

Therefore, unless bold reforms are undertaken, Nigeria risks perpetuating a cycle of fragile budgets that serve more as political instruments than genuine roadmaps for development. The government must rationalise expenditure by ensuring that every naira spent contributes directly to productivity and growth. Wasteful spending on constituency projects and non-essential items must give way to investments in human capital, infrastructure, and innovation. Politicians must stop seeing the budget as a tool to serve vested interests and pork-barrel spending, but to drive productivity and achieve inclusive growth.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD