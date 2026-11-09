President Bola Tinubu presenting the budget at the National Assembly. Photo: State House

By

Punch Editorial Board

NIGERIA’S budgeting process has degenerated into fiscal recklessness, institutional indiscipline, and broken promises. Year after year, the Federal Government announces ambitious spending plans, borrows trillions of naira to finance them, fails woefully to implement the capital components and then rolls unfinished projects into subsequent fiscal years. No country can truly develop and achieve prosperity this way.

The latest indication that this destructive cycle will continue is the belated clarification by the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Uzoka-Anite, that President Bola Tinubu intends to present the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly before the end of December 2026.

Coming from an administration that repeatedly promised to restore fiscal discipline and end overlapping budgets, this is an admission of business as usual.

Presenting the budget in December, barely days before the 2027 financial year begins, is already too late to ensure a credible January-to-December cycle.

It leaves little room for meaningful legislative scrutiny, adjustments, stakeholder consultations and proper preparation by MDAs. Even if lawmakers rush to pass it before January 1, the administrative machinery required to commence implementation cannot be switched on overnight.

More worrisome is that the government had previously indicated a September submission target. The Federal Government’s September 4, 2026 budget circular disclosed that the draft 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper had been concluded in July to facilitate submission of the 2027 budget to the National Assembly in September.

The subsequent retreat to a December presentation represents a significant departure from that timetable.

A budget presented at the end of December is hardly evidence of a serious commitment to January-December budgeting. Indeed, it affirms that the administration has not learnt from the costly failures of the preceding fiscal years.

The consequences are already evident. The 2025 capital budget, originally set to expire on December 31, 2025, has been repeatedly extended and is now scheduled to remain in effect until December 31, 2026. This is an extraordinary admission of failure.

A budget meant to finance development within 12 months has effectively been given another full year to deliver what the government promised in the first place.

Meanwhile, the 2026 budget, signed by Tinubu only on April 17, has suffered from the same structural weaknesses that The PUNCH Editorial Board warned against when it described the spending plan as effectively dead on arrival.

The warning was justified. With the previous year’s capital commitments still outstanding, insufficient releases, mounting debt obligations and weak implementation capacity, there was little reason to expect a dramatic improvement.

The World Bank’s April 2026 Nigeria Development Update notes that Federal Government capital expenditure declined from 1.3 per cent of GDP, or N4.99 trillion, in 2024 to approximately 1.0 per cent, or N4.46 trillion, in 2025.

This happened despite the country’s enormous infrastructure deficit and the pressing need to expand productive public investment. The bank also highlighted the difficulty of translating improved macroeconomic stability into tangible improvements in Nigerians’ livelihoods.

The International Monetary Fund’s 2025 study, Fiscal Forecasting Errors in Nigeria, identified persistent optimism in revenue and capital expenditure projections, with actual spending consistently falling short of budgetary allocations.

It warned that such forecasting errors undermine the usefulness of the budget as a credible statement of government policy. The IMF recommended stronger forecasting capacity, transparent performance reviews and political commitment to budget targets.

Poor budgeting represents roads not completed, hospitals without adequate facilities, schools without essential infrastructure, unreliable electricity and water supply, and communities denied the public investments necessary to improve their living conditions.

It imposes enormous costs on businesses. Contractors awaiting government payments struggle to meet their obligations, banks face impaired exposures, and businesses operating in an environment of deficient infrastructure incur higher production and logistics costs.

Investors cannot plan confidently when government spending commitments are unpredictable, and projects can remain unfinished across several fiscal years.

The Nigerian Economic Society’s president, Adeola Adenikinju, warned that the 2026 budget should already have been before the National Assembly for consultation to preserve the January 1 commencement date. Predictability, he argued, is essential to an orderly fiscal system.

A government that cannot reliably implement its approved expenditure programme has no business continuously expanding its borrowing commitments without first addressing the institutional failures responsible for the poor outcomes.

The 2026 budget projected debt service of approximately N15.91 trillion and a deficit of N20.1 trillion. These are huge obligations for an economy where capital spending remains chronically under-executed.

The IMF’s 2026 Article IV assessment estimated that federal interest payments absorbed about 53 per cent of government revenue in 2025. Nigeria’s external debt has reached N166.79 trillion as of mid-2026, according to the DMO.

What is the economic justification for accumulating more debt when the government cannot ensure that existing appropriations translate into completed infrastructure and functioning public services?

Borrowing for productive investment is defensible. Borrowing to finance projects that remain indefinitely on paper is not. Future generations should not inherit enormous repayment obligations alongside the same infrastructure deficiencies confronting their parents.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 provides the framework for preventing this kind of fiscal disorder. Section 11 requires the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework to be prepared at least four months before the commencement of the next financial year.

Section 18 makes the framework the basis for preparing annual budget estimates and requires expenditure allocations to reflect established developmental priorities. Sections 30 and 50 prescribe regular publication of budget implementation reports, while Section 48 demands full and timely disclosure of public revenue and expenditure transactions.

Although the Budget Office said the 2027-2029 draft MTEF was concluded in July, the government’s subsequent abandonment of its September budget submission timetable demonstrates that preparing a framework is not enough.

There must be fidelity to the entire fiscal architecture, including realistic preparation, timely legislative consideration, disciplined implementation and transparent reporting. P

revious administrations treated important statutory deadlines casually, and the Tinubu government has failed to reverse this culture.

The NASS must also accept responsibility. Its members cannot continue inserting questionable projects into budgets, approving repeated extensions and then pretending to be exercising effective oversight.

BudgIT’s investigation of the 2025 budget uncovered 11,122 legislative insertions worth N6.93 trillion. Among the questionable provisions were 1,477 streetlight projects valued at N393.29 billion. Such extravagance is indefensible in a country struggling to finance basic infrastructure and essential services.

The implications are particularly grave given Nigeria’s development challenges. The World Bank has consistently emphasised that improving the quality of public spending is essential to translating economic growth into better living conditions.

The African Development Bank and other development partners have equally highlighted the enormous infrastructure financing gap confronting the country. Nigeria cannot bridge this gap through grandiose appropriations that exist largely on paper.

The human consequences are even more compelling. Nigerians are enduring a severe cost-of-living crisis following the government’s own far-reaching economic policy changes.

Households are struggling with food, transport, housing, healthcare and education costs.

Having imposed considerable adjustment costs on citizens, the government has an obligation to deliver the infrastructure, public services and social investments that should accompany economic reforms. It cannot demand sacrifices indefinitely while failing to deliver the promised dividends.

The administration must therefore end this budgeting nonsense through concrete institutional measures.

It must restore a firm and predictable January-to-December fiscal calendar, beginning with the 2027 budget. The MTEF, revenue forecasts and budget call circulars must be completed on schedule, while civil servants and accounting officers must be held accountable for delays in preparing and submitting credible estimates.

Revenue assumptions must be realistic, independently verified and stress-tested against oil production, crude prices, exchange rates, inflation and actual non-oil revenue performance. Budgets should reflect what the country can reasonably finance and execute, not political aspirations.

Crucially, the government must end perpetual rollovers. Projects that cannot be completed within the fiscal year should be transparently reviewed and properly re-appropriated, rather than allowing expired budgets to become permanent spending instruments.

Only properly costed, prioritised and executable projects should enter the capital budget.

The Treasury Single Account and GIFMIS must be deployed more effectively to ensure timely releases, cash management and tracking of capital expenditure.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission must be empowered to enforce compliance with the Act, investigate violations and ensure that persistent breaches attract consequences.

Importantly, the government must cut wasteful overheads, rationalise duplicated agencies, improve procurement processes and tie future budget allocations to demonstrable implementation capacity and measurable results.

The budget is the government’s principal blueprint for national development. Its credibility cannot be measured by the number of zeros in its expenditure projections, the size of its borrowing plans or the grandiosity of presidential speeches. It must be judged by what it actually delivers.

The Tinubu administration must understand that Nigerians have had enough of promises, even as it embarks on a re-election campaign replete with even more promises.

The 2027 budget must not become another elaborate catalogue of projects destined for postponement, extension and eventual abandonment. It must be prepared on time, funded realistically, implemented faithfully and subjected to rigorous public scrutiny.

For all its rhetoric about renewed hope, this government cannot remain content to perpetuate a fiscal system that keeps Nigeria poor, indebted and underdeveloped.

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Importantly, the government must cut wasteful overheads, rationalise duplicated agencies, improve procurement processes and tie future budget allocations to demonstrable implementation capacity and measurable results.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited