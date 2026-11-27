JOSHUA OMJUWA urges politicians to think through their promises

I read a presidential candidate’s list of ten things he intends to do if elected. Every single one was an expenditure line. Most of them, taken individually, would break the current budget allowance for the sector they touch. Not one line addressed where the money would come from.

This is not unusual. It is the standard form of the Nigerian campaign promise, and it exists because politicians don’t often get to be asked how they would fund their promises.

President Tinubu signed a 2026 budget of N68.32 trillion. Of that, N4.799 trillion goes to statutory transfers, N15.8 trillion to debt servicing, and N15.4 trillion to recurrent non-debt expenditure. Capital expenditure stands at N32.2 trillion, about half the total.

That N32.2 trillion is the only part a new government can point at and call discretionary. But even that number is inflated. Of the N9.09 trillion the Senate added when it raised the budget from the N58.18 trillion originally proposed, N7.71 trillion was outstanding capital obligations carried over from the 2025 Appropriation Act.

So the genuinely new capital available to the Federal Government in 2026 is roughly N24.5 trillion. That is the entire national envelope for every road, bridge, rail line, hospital, classroom, barracks, pipeline and transmission tower in a country of 230 million people.

Let us price three promises against it.

Take a pledge that appears in some form in almost every Nigerian manifesto: build 10,000 primary health centres.

A basic PHC built to standard, equipped, with borehole and solar, costs between N100 million and N200 million. The federal budget itself assumes N75 million to N150 million merely to renovate and equip an existing one. Sokoto State approved seven PHC renovations this month at between N61.9 million and N86.5 million each. New construction cannot cost less than refurbishment.

At N150 million a unit, 10,000 centres is N1.5 trillion. At N200 million, it is N2 trillion. That single promise consumes between six and eight per cent of all new federal capital spending for a year.

A study of PHC facilities in Kaduna State found a mean annual operational cost of N12.48 million per facility against revenues of N5.32 million. Running 10,000 centres is therefore roughly N150 billion to N180 billion annually, plus 80,000 to 100,000 health workers who do not exist in the system. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s entire allocation in the 2026 budget is N58 billion. The recurrent bill alone for this promise is three times the agency’s whole budget.

The buildings are not even the constraint. NPHCDA figures show N50.8 billion disbursed to 8,309 PHCs between 2023 and mid-2025, with only 29.3 per cent meeting the benchmark. Nigeria already has roughly 30,000 PHCs. Some seven in ten do not work.

On power and megawatts, the government has published its own numbers. It estimates that more than 100 billion dollars in public and private capital is required for reliable round-the-clock electricity: about 30 billion to add 20,000 megawatts of generation, 20 billion for transmission, and 47 billion for distribution and gas. The Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure, Sadiq Wanka, puts the total at 228 billion dollars by 2045, or roughly 12 billion every year.

Twelve billion dollars a year, at roughly N1,450 to the dollar, is about N17.4 trillion. That is 71 per cent of Nigeria’s entire new federal capital budget, for one sector, every year, for twenty years.

The honest version of that promise is not a number of megawatts. It is a plan to attract private capital. That is a different sort of promise.

Then the most expensive promise of this campaign, the one most often made with no figure attached at all. The return of petrol subsidy.

The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, puts the cost of restoring petrol to its pre-reform price at more than N20 trillion a year, on daily consumption of about 50 million litres. The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise arrives independently at N19.16 trillion annually, which is N1.575 trillion every month.

The campaign version costs more. Atiku Abubakar’s council has proposed bringing petrol from about N1,400 down to between N400 and N500 a litre. Analysts price that at about N88.1 billion daily and N32.2 trillion a year.

Nigeria’s entire capital expenditure for 2026 is N32.2 trillion. One campaign promise costs exactly what every road, hospital, school, rail line and transmission tower the Federal Government intends to build this year costs. In essence, subsidise petrol and do absolutely nothing else. How feasible is this?

Three things settle whether a promise is serious.

Where does the money come from: new revenue, reallocation, or borrowing? If reallocation, from what? Every naira moved to a health centre has an alternative forgone.

What is the recurrent tail? Governments are not killed by what they build. They are killed by what they must then run.

And whose job is it? Between January and August this year, the Federal Government took 38.2 per cent of the N17.12 trillion shared from the Federation Account, states 36.2 per cent and local councils 25.6 per cent. Primary health care is constitutionally the responsibility of the latter two. A federal candidate promising 10,000 PHCs is promising to spend federal money on a job that already has 61.8 per cent of the national purse attached to it. It is like the president visiting every secondary school.

The governing party’s manifesto deserves the same treatment. A one trillion dollar economy by 2030 requires growth far above the 4.43 per cent recorded last quarter, and the document should say where it comes from. Six per cent annual growth is an outcome, not a policy. And in 2023 the APC called 4,500 megawatts a crisis, while its new manifesto acknowledges average generation of 4,022.

Nigeria’s problem is not that politicians promise too much. It is that we have built a politics in which the promise is the product and the funding is somebody else’s problem, forever deferred to an administration that will inherit the bill. Where is the money coming from? That’s the most important promise of all.

Omojuwa is chief strategist, Alpha Reach/BGX Publishing

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