Sport | Football

Alex Young, Senior Sport Editor @alexwsyoung

The 2030 World Cup will be unlike any previous edition of football’s biggest tournament.

For the first time in the competition’s history, matches will be staged across three continents, with six countries sharing hosting duties to celebrate the centenary of the World Cup.

Which countries are hosting the 2030 World Cup?

The majority of the tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, who were awarded the main hosting rights by FIFA.

However, the opening matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as part of celebrations marking 100 years since the inaugural World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

After those opening fixtures in South America, the tournament will move to Europe and Africa for the remainder of the competition.

Why are six countries involved?

FIFA’s decision commemorates the first-ever World Cup, won by Uruguay in 1930. Uruguay will host one opening match at the historic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, while Argentina and Paraguay will each stage one game before the tournament shifts to its main hosts.

It means the World Cup will span three continents – South America, Europe and Africa – for the first time.

World Cup 2030

AFP via Getty Images

Why has the decision been controversial?

While FIFA says the unique hosting arrangement celebrates the tournament’s 100th anniversary, critics have questioned the environmental impact of teams and supporters travelling between continents.

The decision has also affected future bidding cycles. Because the 2030 tournament involves Europe, Africa and South America, only member associations from Asia and Oceania were eligible to bid for the 2034 World Cup, which has since been awarded to Saudi Arabia.

The 2030 World Cup promises to be one of the most ambitious sporting events ever staged, combining football’s rich history with a unique multi-continent format that has never been attempted before.

Where will the final be played?

A venue for the 2030 World Cup final has yet to be officially confirmed.

Spain’s Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and Morocco’s Grand Stade Hassan II, which is under construction near Casablanca, have both been widely discussed as potential hosts for the final. FIFA is expected to announce the complete match schedule and stadium allocations closer to the tournament.

World Cup 2026 hosted 48 nations

Getty

How many teams will compete?

Like the 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2030 World Cup has been confirmed to feature 48 teams.

However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested the number could rise to 64 nations due to the supposed success of the 2026 tournament.

Asked if the number of nations could expand, Infantino told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport: “These are all issues that we will be examining after the World Cup.

“When organising a World Cup, it’s important to organise it for the whole world - not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.

“You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it’s getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.”

standard.co.uk