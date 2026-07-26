Culture & Lifestyle

As football’s biggest tournament turns 100, the next world cup will be the most ambitious yet, spanning six countries, three continents and the world’s largest football stadium

By Ravail Khan

July 22, 2026

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Those missing a football-filled summer might already be look forward to the next. So, who will host the FIFA World Cup 2030, and where will the games be played? The answer is more complicated than usual, with the tournament set to be the most ambitious yet and stretched out across six countries and three continents.

Spain may have just lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time, but their football festivities will not be ending just yet. The newly crowned champions, alongside Portugal and Morocco, will soon turn their attention to preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2030 which they will be co-hosting.

The competition will begin, however, an entire continent away in South America. Uruguay and Paraguay, alongside 2026 runners up Argentina, will each stage a commemorative match marking the centenary of the first men’s FIFA World Cup which was hosted and won by Uruguay in 1930.

The next edition of football’s biggest tournament will therefore be unlike any before it. Spanning six countries and three continents, and potentially even expanding from this year’s 48-team format to include 64 teams, the 2030 World Cup will celebrate one of the sport’s most significant milestones with style. From the locations, dates and developments, here is everything we know so far.

Who will host the FIFA World Cup 2030?

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will primarily be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, making it the first tournament to be jointly hosted by countries from both Europe and Africa.

Where and when will the first games be played?

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Before the tournament officially kicks off, three celebration matches will first be played in South America – one each in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the inaugural FIFA World Cup.

The first World Cup was hosted in 1930 by Uruguay who, with a 4-2 win over Argentina in the finals played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, claimed the first trophy. Fittingly, the 2030 World Cup opening game will also be played on the same grounds, where it all began. It is expected that these special centenary games will kick off on June 8 2030.

Following those fixtures, the tournament will move to Spain, Portugal and Morocco for the remainder of the group stage and knockout rounds. They are expected to be played in the following days, from June 13 2030.

Which stadiums will host the FIFA World Cup 2030?

BARCELONA, MADRID - AUGUST 2009: An Aerial image of Estadio Camp Nou, Barcelona (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)Photo: Blom UK/Getty Images

While the full fixture list and venue allocations are yet to be announced, FIFA has already confirmed that matches will be played across stadiums in Spain, Portugal and Morocco that fans of the game will likely already be familiar with.

Spain is expected to host the largest number of venues, with 11 stadiums including Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano Stadium; Barcelona’s Camp Nou and RCDE Stadium; San Mamés in Bilbao; La Cartuja in Seville; La Rosaleda in Málaga; Riazor in A Coruña; Anoeta in San Sebastián; La Romareda in Zaragoza and Mestalla in Valencia.

Portugal’s matches will be played at Estádio da Luz and Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, alongside Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

In Morocco, host venues will include the Grand Stade Hassan II in Benslimane near Casablanca, Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, as well as stadiums in Rabat, Marrakech, Agadir and Fez.

Which new stadiums are being built for the 2030 World Cup?

Photo: Supplied

Several major projects are underway, although only a handful involve entirely new stadiums. Morocco’s Grand Stade Hassan II leads the pack, joined by Zaragoza’s Nueva Romareda, Paraguay’s Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb and Valencia’s long-delayed Nou Mestalla, while many of the tournament’s other venues are undergoing extensive renovations and expansions.

Morocco’s Grand Stade Hassan II is the largest undertaking of them all as it is being built anew with two lofty ambitions: to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, and to become the largest football stadium in the world. The new 115,000-seat stadium, designed by Oualalou + Choi in collaboration with Populous, is under construction near Casablanca, built on a sprawling 100-hectare site and surrounded by stretches of forested land. Its striking silhouette peaking through the landscape appears tent-like, inspired by the traditional Moroccan festivals known as moussem.

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

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Morocco is also carrying out extensive upgrades to existing stadiums in Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech, Agadir and Fez. Beyond attempting to put Morocco on the football world map, many of these projects also form part of wider plans to improve public infrastructure including transport, public space and tourism across the host cities.

Spain, too, is investing heavily in modernising several of its host venues, including Camp Nou which is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment as part of the wider Espai Barça masterplan. Meanwhile Zaragoza’s La Romareda is being rebuilt on the site of the demolished La Romareda Stadium, and Valencia’s long-delayed Nou Mestalla project is finally moving towards completion.

Which countries will play in the FIFA World Cup 2030 and who has already qualified?

The 2026 tournament was the largest yet, introducing the 48-team format for the first time, and the 2030 FIFA World Cup is currently expected to follow the same model. However, it seems that FIFA is also considering a proposal to expand the centenary tournament even further to allow 64 teams to play.

Qualifying matches will take place over the coming years and the final line-up will be confirmed closer to the tournament, but the six countries have secured their places automatically at the next World Cup are co-hosts, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as well as Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The remaining places will be decided through continental qualifying competitions.

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Where and when will the finals be held?

Photo: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

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It has not yet been confirmed where the 2030 World Cup final will be played, but several stadiums are considered leading contenders, including Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu, Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Morocco’s new Grand Stade Hassan II near Casablanca. FIFA is expected to announce the final venue once operational planning for the tournament is finalised.

Who will host the FIFA World Cup 2034?

Photo: Courtesy of FIFA / Saudi Arabia 2024 Bid

The next men’s FIFA World Cup will take place in 2034 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it will be the sole host, with games to be played across 15 stadiums of the five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and NEOM. The programme will combine four existing stadiums, three venues already under construction and eight planned new builds.

Architectural Digest