byCharles Anyiam

Everywhere you go on the planet today, you are bound to come face to face with a piece of Black culture.

Whether it is in music, literature, dance, art, fashion or anything in between, you will most certainly find the presence of Black African American cultural identity.

Whether you like it or not.

Simply stated, Black African American culture has become omnipresent.

From France to Rio de Janeiro, to Mexico, to Lisbon, Portugal, to Limpopo in South Africa, or from Port Harcourt and Lagos in Nigeria, to Lithuania and Moscow, and all over continental Europe, and of course, the Caribbean, Black African American culture has become undeniably a dominant force.

And anywhere you go, you are unlikely to escape the realism of its boldness.

Invariably, via this phenomenon, you are instantly transported to the culture of the streets of Compton, California, or to the boroughs of Southside Chicago, where Black steez holds sway.

That is the power of culture.

From the music, fashion, urban phraseology, song and dance, down to the swagger (better known as ‘swag’), it is in-your-face Black culture.

Like every force of nature, it has proven it does not need your permission to invade your space.

If anything, your children have wholeheartedly embraced this culture and are bringing it right into your home.

Most of all, it does not seem like it is going anywhere, anytime soon.

White-anglo, Asian and Jewish young people everywhere are embracing the culture with such incredible enthusiasm.

It is therefore worthy of note to remark that every attempt to systemically denigrate this culture, in all its forms, has been vastly unsuccessful.

Rather, what we have today is that words such as “dope” (not illicit drugs), which actually means “excellent”, and “baad”, which conversely means “good”, have vicariously found their way into the average lexicology of the rest of the world.

As a result, Black African American culture is transforming local traditions, born out of resilience, into worldwide benchmarks of modern style and popular expressions.

On the musical front, Black African American cultural expression invented jazz, blues, rock-and-roll, R&B, soul and hip hop, which serve as the backbone of modern commercial music.

Black African American musical innovation transformed improvisation, rhythm and storytelling into an art form embraced across the globe.

In the fashion ecosystem, African American urban culture popularised and invariably revolutionised sneakers, bold accessories, and urban aesthetics that dictate global luxury and street fashion trends.

In how the rest of the world talks, Black African American linguistic expressions spread African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and slang into everyday international digital communication and youth speech.

Christened Ebonics, I would advise you get a hold of my incisive analytical piece on the subject, and the conversation and controversy that had surrounded the subject.

In the arena of sports, Black culture leveraged global platforms in basketball and track to merge high performance with worldwide lifestyle and footwear branding.

Viral trends in the Black African American ecosystem have fueled social media platforms with dance movements, comedic timing, and cultural commentary that set daily international trends.

Meanwhile, the Black and African American cultural influences have been translated into multi-billion-dollar industries around the world, through merchandising, advertising and other sundry products and activities.

In the political arena, even in almost all parts of the world, politicians have started to appropriate Black African American idioms, cultural assets and styles, to be able to reach their young demography, who are increasingly becoming the dominant majority in many countries around the world.

That is why I would not, in the least, be surprised that US President Donald Trump is more likely to extend a presidential pardon to such African American cultural icons as Puff Daddy and R Kelly, who are presently incarcerated in Federal prison facilities, in return for political favours.

That is the enormous power that Black African American culture wields in the world of today.

What do I think are the key factors that are responsible for the widespread popularity and spread of Black African American culture?

They can be traced to historical and social reasons which are behind this phenomenon.

Historically, Black African Americans, while pinning away in the cotton plantations of America, used song and dance as a form of escapism.

They had to sing to mask the pain of slave labour.

And when slavery officially ended, singing and dancing, plus other cultural activities, were transformed into symbolic acts of freedom, resistance, self-determination, and self-identity.

This phenomenon was to inspire and influence others who were fighting against any kind of oppression, discrimination and violence anywhere and everywhere in the world.



Views expressed by contributors are strictly personal and not of TheCable.

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