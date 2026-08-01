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Inciting Event
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This is a great piece but focusing on the most misogynistic, sexist, and Black-women-hating Black men of the US (Sean "Puff" Combs and R Kelly) leaves out the very strong impact that earth-loving, women and children supporting, revolutionary influences made by Black men such as Tupac Shakur and his mothers Afeni and Assata Shakur have made in founding the Black Liberation Army, the New Afrikan Freedom Coalition, and continuing that work today. There is a duality to Black African-American culture which President Trump is trying to exploit to benefit himself and his other pedophile friends.

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