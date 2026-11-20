Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

As IBB, Shettima, Issoufou, and Govs pay tributes to the late President.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he handed over power to the late President Muhammadu Buhari without contention, saying he knew his successor as a statesman who loved God and country very much.

Jonathan, who was represented by a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, gave the account on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of “Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Presidential Biography”. The three-volume work was written by Dr Udu Yakubu.

Anyim told the gathering that Jonathan called him about two hours before the event to say he could not attend. He said the former president cleared every other engagement to make sure he was adequately represented.

He said many Nigerians still wonder why Jonathan conceded. “President Buhari is renowned for being that politician who was able to unseat a sitting incumbent. President Goodluck is renowned to be that sitting African president who handed over power without any form of contention. It was easy for President Goodluck to say, ‘Look, this is a statesman that I know that will love Nigeria.’ So there was no need for any form of contention. That is the story,” Anyim said.

Anyim traced his own personal relationship with Buhari back to 2003. He said the bond deepened over the years. “My relationship with General Buhari became that of a father and a son,” he said.

According to him, Buhari kept that courtesy even after he (Anyim) joined Jonathan’s government while Buhari was in opposition. “Despite the fact that he was in opposition, he took time to call on me,” Anyim said.

According to him, the respect went both ways. “All through President Goodluck’s administration, General Buhari was respected, given all courtesies, and known and respected as a statesman even though he was in opposition,” he said.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser on General Duties to the President in the Vice President’s office, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, described Buhari as “a phenomenon that defied the familiar arc of Nigerian politics”.

“He taught me that the dignity of office depends upon the character of its occupant. He also taught me that a leader’s example continues to speak long after he is out of service,” Shettima said in the remarks.

On the decision to publish during Buhari’s lifetime, Shettima said, “There is no doubt that those fortunate enough to occupy positions of authority cannot afford the luxury of silence. If you refuse to tell your story, others will tell it for you. You may scarcely recognise yourself in their accounts. Some will write from ignorance; others will write to advance an agenda when weakness surrenders its voice.”

The chairman of the occasion, former President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Niger Republic, said he attended as “a personal friend and as a former Head of State”.

Issoufou said Buhari’s attachment to constitutional order was plain. “He respected the constitutional principle of term limits and facilitated the alternation of power,” he said.

He said Niger was the first country Buhari visited after his inauguration, on June 3, 2015. He also recalled conferring on him the Grand Cross of the National Order of Niger in March 2021.

The former Nigerien leader cautioned against treating the biography as the last word. “None of us can claim to have the final word on Muhammadu Buhari. Nor should any biography pretend to do so,” he said.

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), represented by a former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed D. Abubakar, saluted Buhari as a “comrade-in-arms”.

“Together, we travelled the path of training in the armed forces of our country. Together, we walked the trenches of danger of the common good. We forged our nation in peace and unity, and today, Nigeria is much better for it,” he added.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said Buhari’s honesty stood out for him. “One thing that has been repeated over and over is about his honesty, his love for Nigeria, and his uncompromising attitude when it comes to corruption,” he said.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabi’u, who was represented by Senator Lawal Shuaibu, said Buhari was everything to him.

“He was an iroko tree upon which I leaned when my strength was failing. He was always there for me, particularly during some of the most difficult moments of my life and business,” he said.

The chairman of the Planning Committee, Engr Suleiman Adamu, said the work was commissioned with Buhari’s consent. “This biography was personally authorised by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Adamu appealed to guests to buy sets for schools, libraries and research centres. “These books must travel beyond this hall,” he said.

He said a significant proportion of the proceeds would go to preserving Buhari’s legacy, including work towards a Muhammadu Buhari Centre.

The author, Dr Udu Yakubu, said the three volumes took more than two and a half years to complete and credited Buhari with making the work possible. “He gave me something no biographer can manufacture: access to the subject while the subject was still alive,” Yakubu said.

He said Buhari personally authorised the project and submitted to repeated questioning. “He did not always agree with the premise of a question. He did not always answer as I expected. But he answered, “The author said.” He also thanked Buhari’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who he said opened doors and clarified chronology for him, and told the gathering that the work must face criticisms. “A biography of this scale should not seek protection from scrutiny,” he said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria