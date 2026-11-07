Electricity

Electricity supply disruptions in Nigeria has affected households and businesses in the country, with electricity distribution companies issuing statements to explain the problems and apologise to consumers.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has attributed the latest decline in electricity supply across the country to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants and reduced water levels at hydroelectric stations.

It said that the development has constrained thermal generating stations, reduced power allocations to electricity distribution companies (DisCos), and increased load shedding, leaving consumers with fewer hours of electricity.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, 2026, NISO said the shortage of gas had prevented affected thermal plants from operating at their available capacity, while reduced water inflows into reservoirs had affected hydroelectric generation.

The system operator explained that the combined constraints had reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution to consumers nationwide.

“The limited availability of gas has constrained the capacity of affected thermal generating stations to operate at their available levels, while reduced water inflows into reservoirs have impacted the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations,” it stated.

NISO added that the impact on consumers varied across distribution networks, depending on the amount of electricity available and the allocations received by individual DisCos.

The operator acknowledged the hardship caused by the decline in supply, assuring Nigerians that it was working to maintain grid stability and optimise the distribution of available electricity.

NISO said it was working towards diversifying the country’s energy mix while ensuring the secure and efficient operation of the national grid despite the prevailing constraints.

“While we are actively working on the diversification of our energy mix for the national grid to ensure security of supply, NISO remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimising the dispatch of available generation, and ensuring the secure, reliable, and efficient operation of the national grid within prevailing operational constraints,” the statement signed by management of the operator added.

The development reflects electricity supply disruptions experienced by households and businesses in the country, with electricity distribution companies issuing statements to explain the problems and apologise to consumers.

In March 2026, Ikeja Electric attributed worsening power supply in Lagos to inadequate gas deliveries to thermal power plants, which reduced allocations to distribution companies and triggered intermittent outages and load shedding.

Also in March, the Ministry of Power apologised to Nigerians over weeks of widespread outages, attributing the generation shortfall partly to gas supply problems linked to debts owed to suppliers.

It also proposed greater investment in renewable energy to reduce dependence on gas-fired plants.

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