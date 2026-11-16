Residential property in Kano city

By

Datti Ahmad

Soaring tenancy rates in Kano are forcing many to relocate from decent areas to areas considered unplanned congested, and often without basic infrastructure like access roads.

Some high brow areas in Kano like Nasarawa GRA are out of reach of many middle income earners as renting a two-bedroom apartment could cost up to 8 million naira which is twice the annual salary of many.

Kabiru Adaji of Jide Taiwo and Co. said that the rising tenancy rate in Kano is making life difficult for low and middle income earners whose annual.salary could not cover tenancy in decent areas, blaming particularly appreciation of value in landed property in Kano in recent times.

“Land in Kano is precious and this explains the soaring of tenancy rate particularly in areas like Nasarawa GRA where renting a two bedroom apartment would cost you minimum of 8 million naira per annum.Of course this is beyond the reach of ordinary civil servant or low income earner,” said Adaji.

Khamisu Bala, who runs a barbers shop along New Court road was asked to pay one million naira for the shop he was paying N700,000 annually.The barber was left with no option but to increase the charge for his services to meet his landlord demands.

Bala told this reporter that he had equally increased his fee to N1500 from N1000 while home service remains N2500 to be able to pay his new rent.

“People who cannot afford a decent accommodation are in trouble in view of the rate at which property owners are increasing tenancy rates without consultation or notice.

In my case they just increased the tenancy rate for my shop from N700,000 to 1 million naira per annum but who knows if it will stop there.And some times I begin to think what is pushing this rent high,is it that land owners now determine what their tenants pay or what is it,” said Bala.

However, an experienced Estate agent Malam Zakari Yau Shuaibu who has been in the.business for a long while said 3 things are responsible for the soaring Tenancy rates in Kano.

He listed the influx of people from other states to Kano thereby creating demands for renting.Next he blamed property owners and over selfish estate agents who quote price tenants should pay without recourse to the location and value of the property being sought by would-be tenant.

The last factor according to him is the state government which failed to enforce regulatory oversight over tenancy allowing agents and property to arbitrarily fix rate higher even in areas where houses are not very expensive.

He argued that a decent 3 bed room in Hausawa quarters or Bawo road should be pegged at N3.5 million in view of the location and quality of the buildings in the area,noting that charging the same amount for a property in areas like Gyadi-Gyadi or Naibawa is not right.

“3 things are indeed the factors responsible for the rise of the tenancy rate high in Kano.Influx of people from other states, property owners and agents who are selfish and arbitrarily fix tenancy rate high just because he builds a new house with borehole and lastly the government for failing to enforce regulatory oversight in the business of house rent.

“Some agents are just after their commission,they don’t do what is expected of to them and sometimes inflate rate so as to get higher returns.Government must enforce some level of compliance with the law regulating tenancy so that both the proper owner and tenant are protected,” said Zakari.

For Ali Sallari, another estate agent, the rise is unprecedented leading sometimes to loss of commission for agents like him.

Sallari said a client of his wanted to rent a two bedroom apartment in Karkasara quarters but the rent was N1.5 million naira and was viewed as high.

He said the client decided instead to invest the money in a building he started but nearing completion even though it was insufficient to complete the house for him to move adding that he would rather wait unless part of the building is ready for occupation than to part with that kind of money for a civil servant like him.

The agent also said he was surprised to see tailors almost occupied more than half of a newly built shopping plaza where renting a shop cost about N200,000 but now increased to N400,000 and yet no shop is vacant or available for rent as all have been rented out.

A private school teacher Sunday Osagie said he just relocated to Naibawa from Gyadi-Gyadi where he was paying N800,000 as rent for a two bedroom apartment but found a cheaper one in Naibawa costing him N500,000 though is a bit far from the school where he teaches.

Osagie while lamenting that he hardly saves anything from his salary because after paying rent , transportation and feeding nothing remains to take care of other pressing needs,expresses hope that one day he will own his personal house and that things will change for the better.

Alhaji Gambo Muhammad who is into the business of buying houses and rebuild attributes the soaring rent to rise in price of cement and other building materials as well as the general inflation trend in the country.

He argued however that Kano is particularly different from other parts of the country because historically Kano people attach value and importance to lands and property related.

Kano Assembly moves to curb soaring rent

In the meantime Kano State House of Assembly has on October 23 called for a review of the state’s rent control law to protect tenants against arbitrary increases in house and shop rents.

The Speaker, Ismail Falgore, made the call during plenary following a motion by the member representing Takai Constituency, Musa Kachako, who raised concerns over rising rents across the state

Kachako said some landlords increased annual house rents from N100,000 to between N200,000 and N300,000, while shop rents rose from N1 million to N2 million within a year

He said the increases were putting additional financial pressure on traders, farmers and low-income earners who depend on rented accommodation and business premises for their livelihoods

While acknowledging landlords’ right to reasonable returns on their investments, the lawmaker called for regulations to ensure fair rent adjustments and prevent sudden increases without adequate notice

He said reviewing the existing law would help protect tenants while maintaining a fair relationship between landlords and tenants

Dailytrust