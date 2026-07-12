File: President Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

Ismaeel Uthman, Yakubu Dirisu and Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The Presidency, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the North-East have defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

They described Shettima’s renomination as a reward for loyalty, competence, experience and commitment to national service.

While the Presidency said the decision reflected Tinubu’s confidence in his deputy and ensured continuity in governance, Abbas said Shettima’s re-nomination underscored the President’s trust in the Vice President.

Also, the APC leaders in the North-East described the move as a reaffirmation of the region’s strategic importance in national politics.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said on Saturday in an article titled “2027: Tinubu-Shettima and the Politics of Loyalty, Capacity, Continuity,” that the President’s decision had ended months of speculation over Shettima’s place on the APC presidential ticket.

According to him, Tinubu’s decision demonstrated trust in his deputy and denied the opposition the opportunity to exploit perceived divisions within the administration.

“By retaining VP Shettima, President Tinubu has done more than fill a space on the ballot. He has quelled a major source of needless political anxiety within the ruling party, shut down months of speculation over the Vice President’s place on the ticket, and reaffirmed the partnership that led the APC to victory in 2023,” he wrote.

Nkwocha said the decision should be viewed beyond sentiment, describing it as a convergence of loyalty, capacity and capability.

He said Shettima had remained disciplined in office, defended the administration’s reforms, chaired key national economic discussions through the National Economic Council and effectively promoted the Renewed Hope Agenda without creating confusion over the chain of authority.

“The President has chosen to continue with a deputy who has shown discipline in office, defended the administration’s reforms, chaired critical national economic conversations, engaged governors through the National Economic Council, and carried the Renewed Hope Agenda message into policy rooms, public fora and political spaces without creating confusion about where authority resides,” he stated.

The presidential aide argued that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, first adopted in 2022, was a deliberate political strategy that combined Tinubu’s political structure in the South with Shettima’s influence in the North, particularly the North-East.

He noted that although the same-faith ticket generated controversy ahead of the 2023 election, the APC maintained that its choice was based on competence and shared political values rather than religious considerations.

“The 2023 election eventually showed that the calculation had serious electoral weight,” he said.

Nkwocha also highlighted Shettima’s role as Chairman of NEC, saying the Vice President had coordinated discussions on economic stabilisation, food security, wage pressures, nutrition, infrastructure and subnational collaboration.

He added that Shettima’s familiarity with the administration’s policies and political structure made him the ideal running mate for a President seeking re-election.

“A president entering a re-election cycle does not need a running mate who must first learn the language of the administration, rebuild trust with party actors, or negotiate his own place in the governing structure,” he said.

According to him, the President’s decision also sent a message that loyalty and commitment would be rewarded within the ruling party.

“Political parties are held together by more than manifestoes; they are held together by trust, predictability, and the belief that loyalty will not be discarded once power has been won,” Nkwocha stated.

While expressing confidence in the APC ahead of the 2027 general election, he said the ruling party would still need to convince Nigerians with evidence of performance.

He added that Tinubu’s decision had shifted public discourse from speculation to strategy.

“The question is no longer whether VP Shettima will remain on the ticket. That question has been settled. The question now is how the Tinubu-Shettima partnership will convert continuity into confidence, confidence into mobilisation, and mobilisation into a renewed mandate,” he said.

Similarly, Abbas congratulated Shettima on his re-nomination as the APC vice-presidential candidate, describing the decision as a recognition of the Vice President’s competence, loyalty and commitment to national service.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas said Shettima’s retention underscored Tinubu’s confidence in his deputy and reflected the administration’s unity ahead of the next general election.

He added that the Vice President’s re-nomination was based on merit and his unwavering support for Tinubu since the administration assumed office in May 2023.

“Since taking office as Vice President, Kashim Shettima has remained loyal and dependable, which is why the administration stays focused and determined to improve the lives of citizens.

“With this decision, President Tinubu exemplifies extraordinary leadership and astute political judgment. The President’s confidence and belief in Shettima continue to stand firm.

“I make bold to say that this decision has further strengthened our party’s chances in the 2027 election. Without sounding conceited, APC will easily cruise to victory come January,” Abbas said.

The Speaker described Shettima as a dependable deputy, trusted partner and loyal ally of the President and urged party leaders and members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls.

Similarly, leaders of the APC in the North-East commended Tinubu for re-nominating Shettima as his running mate, describing the decision as a reward for loyalty, competence and inclusiveness.

In a statement signed by the Coordinating Chairman of the Northeast APC Youth Critical Stakeholders Forum, Haruna Sardauna, the group said Tinubu’s decision had renewed confidence in the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reinforced the North-East’s place in national politics.

The forum described Shettima as “the most loyal, dependable, and result-oriented Vice President in the history of Nigeria,” adding that his performance in office had justified the confidence reposed in him by the President and the ruling party.

“Shettima’s re-nomination is not only a personal victory but also a reaffirmation of the strategic importance of the Northeast in the national political equation. This is about continuity, stability, and rewarding service,” the statement read.

Sardauna also appreciated Tinubu for retaining the vice-presidential slot in the North-East.

“We want to sincerely appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for re-allocating the VP slot to the Northeast Zone for continuity with Vice President Kashim Shettima. This decision speaks to fairness, equity, and political wisdom,” he said.

The group pledged to mobilise support for the APC in the 2027 elections, saying the region’s youths would repay the President’s confidence with votes.

“Our youth make up over 70 per cent of the total registered voters in the Northeast. As the largest constituency, we will mobilise massively to support APC and pay back this act of trust and inclusion. The Northeast will not disappoint Mr. President,” Sardauna added.

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