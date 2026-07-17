The late Mary Habila (Photo credit: @sowore)

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Mary Habila, who was attached to the office of Dave Umahi, was brought dead to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State, on 27 June.

byChinagorom Ugwu

The family of Mary Habila, the physiotherapist who died at the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has explained why they rejected a post-mortem examination on the deceased.

Following public outcry, Mr Umahi requested that the police conduct a post-mortem on the deceased. However, her family rejected the request and proceeded to fix the burial arrangements.

Why we rejected the autopsy request

Tanko Habila, the father of the deceased, deposed to an affidavit at the Ebonyi State High Court on 13 July.

In the affidavit, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Habila stated that although Mr Umahi requested an autopsy on his late daughter’s body, the family does not consent to it.

“While I welcome steps being taken to unravel the cause of my daughter’s death, my family and I will not accept any post-mortem on her body.

“It is my family’s wish and humble appeal, notwithstanding medical and investigation protocols, to leave her body and organs intact; hence this affidavit,” he said.

Mr Habila explained that he and his family do not wish for further investigation into their daughter’s death as they do not suspect any foul play regarding her demise.

Request for the release of the body

Mr Habila also formally requested that the Nigeria Police Force release his daughter’s body to the family for a proper burial.

“I also wish not to proceed further with the investigation and request that my daughter’s body be released to me for burial,” he stated.

He maintained that he was never “induced, coerced, or influenced in any way with anything or by anybody” to make the deposition. “Everything deposed here reflects the sincere wishes of my family and me,” he added.

Background

On 27 June, Mary Habila reportedly died under controversial circumstances at the residence of Mr Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State. Ms Habila was part of the medical team attached to the Minister and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she allegedly died in a room within his residence.

In early July, the Minister denied a cover-up regarding the nurse’s death, insisting that the incident had been reported to the police for investigation. He subsequently asked the police to conduct a post-mortem on the 26-year-old’s body to determine the cause of death.

While the family opposed the autopsy and scheduled the burial for 17 July, the police have insisted on proceeding. Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, stated on Wednesday that the command was awaiting the family or their representative, as required, before the examination could be carried out.

Mr Ukandu, a Superintendent of Police, assured that the investigation would be “thorough, transparent, and impartial” and that the command would provide updates as the case progresses.

Following public outcry, Mr Umahi requested that the police conduct a post-mortem on the deceased. However, her family rejected the request and proceeded to fix the burial arrangements. Why we rejected the autopsy request

Tanko Habila, the father of the deceased, deposed to an affidavit at the Ebonyi State High Court on 13 July.

In the affidavit, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Habila stated that although Mr Umahi requested an autopsy on his late daughter’s body, the family does not consent to it.

“While I welcome steps being taken to unravel the cause of my daughter’s death, my family and I will not accept any post-mortem on her body.

“It is my family’s wish and humble appeal, notwithstanding medical and investigation protocols, to leave her body and organs intact; hence this affidavit,” he said.

Mr Habila explained that he and his family do not wish for further investigation into their daughter’s death as they do not suspect any foul play regarding her demise. Request for the release of the body

Mr Habila also formally requested that the Nigeria Police Force release his daughter’s body to the family for a proper burial.

“I also wish not to proceed further with the investigation and request that my daughter’s body be released to me for burial,” he stated.

He maintained that he was never “induced, coerced, or influenced in any way with anything or by anybody” to make the deposition. “Everything deposed here reflects the sincere wishes of my family and me,” he added.

Background

On 27 June, Mary Habila reportedly died under controversial circumstances at the residence of Mr Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State. Ms Habila was part of the medical team attached to the Minister and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she allegedly died in a room within his residence.

In early July, the Minister denied a cover-up regarding the nurse’s death, insisting that the incident had been reported to the police for investigation. He subsequently asked the police to conduct a post-mortem on the 26-year-old’s body to determine the cause of death.

While the family opposed the autopsy and scheduled the burial for 17 July, the police have insisted on proceeding. Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, stated on Wednesday that the command was awaiting the family or their representative, as required, before the examination could be carried out.

Mr Ukandu, a Superintendent of Police, assured that the investigation would be “thorough, transparent, and impartial” and that the command would provide updates as the case progresses.

The Premium Times, Nigeria