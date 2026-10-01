Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike Photo: Web

By

Nathaniel Shaibu

Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied receiving $2.1m from a businessman for an Abuja land deal, telling an FCT High Court that his signature on a document linking him to the transaction was forged.

Jordan, a lawyer, also told the court that he did not know one of the men the claimants said accompanied him when the alleged cash payment was made.

He made the claims on Wednesday while being cross-examined in his defence in a suit filed by Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited over an alleged failed real estate transaction.

The suit, marked CV/008/2026, is before Justice Silvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja.

The claimants are seeking to recover the $2.1m they allege they paid Jordan in connection with a proposed property development venture involving land in Katampe and Guzape.

Jordan, however, has consistently denied receiving the money or having any business dealings with the claimants.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, he also disputed the authenticity of a contract bearing a signature attributed to him.

When shown the agreement during cross-examination, Jordan told the court that the signature purportedly belonging to him was forged.

He said, “I did not receive any money from anybody. I did not sign any document for land deal, I only found out that my signature was on the land document just like anyone else in this court yesterday (Tuesday).”

Jordan further said, “I never had any friend named Onor Sandy and I did not have any deal with anyone regarding land deal”.

The development came a day after Justice Oriji ordered Jordan to produce his American passport after he told the court that he was outside Nigeria on September 26, 2025—the date the claimants alleged that he received the $2.1m.

Jordan produced the passport in court on Wednesday.

His lawyer subsequently asked the court to allow a photocopy to remain on the court file while the original passport was retained by the defendant. The court granted the request on the condition that the original would be produced whenever required.

The claimants allege that they first met Jordan in London in 2023 and subsequently developed a relationship.

According to their statement of claim, Jordan later introduced a real estate business to Garba in 2025, leading to an agreement to develop houses in Abuja for sale.

Garba said the parties entered into a joint venture under which Jordan was to contribute land, while he was to provide $4.2m for the development.

The proposed arrangement, according to the statement of claim, involved 1.7 hectares in Guzape and 1.5 hectares in Katampe New Extension, with the proceeds from the eventual sale of the properties to be shared on a 60-40 basis.

Garba was allegedly to receive 60 per cent, while Jordan was to receive 40 per cent.

The claimant further alleged that Apostle Associate Limited, Kano, prepared the contract on his behalf, while Jordan provided Creekstone General Contractor Limited as the company to execute the proposed development.

However, Garba alleged that he later came under pressure from Jordan and paid $2.1m for two plots which he believed Jordan had the authority to provide.

The claimant said the money was allegedly handed over in cash at a residence in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on September 26, 2025, in the presence of Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki and Sai Wani.

He also alleged that Jordan was accompanied by Onor Sandy.

According to the claimants, an acknowledgement form was completed and signed by Jordan, with his National Identification Number and passport details allegedly attached.

Jordan has rejected that account.

The claimants alleged that after the payment, Jordan became difficult to reach and that they subsequently discovered that the land was not owned by him.

Garba said he visited the proposed sites and found another company preparing to develop the plots.

He alleged that he confronted Jordan and sought a refund after discovering the problem, but the meetings were repeatedly postponed and communication eventually broke down.

The claimants said they demanded a refund on October 31, 2025, but received no positive response, leading to the commencement of the suit.

Another piece of evidence that featured in Wednesday’s proceedings was a transcript of a voice note dated October 17, 2025, which had earlier been admitted by the court as Exhibit 7.

Counsel to the claimants, Ibrahim Waru, confronted Jordan with the transcript and asked whether there was any discussion about money in the conversation.

Jordan responded, “Yes, that is what appears here.”

He nevertheless maintained that he had no physical meeting with Garba on September 26, 2025.

Waru also showed him the disputed contract and asked him to identify the signature of the person described by the claimants as his witness.

Jordan identified the signature as that of Sandy but maintained that he did not know him.

When asked whether he had reported the alleged forgery to the police, Jordan answered, “No.”

He also denied knowing a person identified as Salisu.

Asked about Sandy, he said, “I don’t know him. I didn’t collect or sign any document,” according to the proceedings.

The claimants’ case, therefore, turns substantially on whether Jordan received the alleged $2.1m and whether the documents said to evidence the transaction are genuine.

Their prayers before the court include an order directing Jordan to refund the $2.1m, with 10 per cent interest from the date of judgment until liquidation.

They are also seeking N100m in damages, alleging that Jordan subjected them to “unnecessary trauma and psychological imbalances” by denying receipt of the money, as well as the cost of prosecuting the suit.

The claimants alleged in their statement that after their efforts to recover the money failed, Garba approached Wike, the FCT Minister, to complain about the transaction.

Garba alleged that the minister rejected his complaint and handed him over to the police. Jordan and his father have not been found liable by the court over the allegations, which remain the subject of the ongoing civil proceedings.

During proceedings, Jordan, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ogwu Onoja, adopted his statement on oath denying the claims and documents linking him to the alleged transaction.

The defence subsequently sought time to subpoena witnesses in support of its case.

With no objection from the claimants, Justice Oriji granted the request and adjourned the matter to December 1, 2 and 14, 2026, for continuation of trial.

Nathaniel Shaibu

Nathaniel Shaibu is a correspondent at The PUNCH with three years of professional journalism experience. He covers the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), civil society, religion, and the Ministries of Women Affairs and Youth Development. In addition to his primary beats, Nathaniel also reports on politics, metro, security, and judicial matters, bringing clarity and balance to a wide range of public-interest stories. His work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, strong beat knowledge, and a commitment to accurate, responsible journalism.

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