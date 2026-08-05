by

Deborah Bodunde

A woman has been rescued after reportedly jumping into the lagoon from the Idumota end of the Carter Bridge in Lagos state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and drew the attention of passersby and local boat operators.

Eyewitnesses said nearby boat operators responded and brought the woman to safety.

A video circulating on social media showed the woman, whose identity is unknown, seated in a rescue boat shortly after she was brought out of the water.

The footage, shared on X by a user identified as CHUKS, also showed people gathered on the bridge expressing concern about the woman’s condition.

Some bystanders could be heard appealing to the boat operators to ensure that she received appropriate care.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incident or confirm the woman’s identity and condition.

TheCable