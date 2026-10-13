by

Mathew Chima

The World Bank says it will help Nigeria mobilise up to $5.79 billion in private financing in 2026, with investments spanning broadband, agriculture and small businesses.

In a feature published on October 11, the global lender said the financing would combine investment projects, policy reforms, commercial lending and guarantees to attract private capital.

The group said reforms introduced since mid-2023 to improve foreign-exchange management, strengthen public finances and reform fuel subsidies were helping create more predictable conditions for investors.

World Bank said further reforms would focus on deepening capital markets, expanding digital trade, enabling private participation in electricity and improving competitiveness.

The Bretton Woods institution said its Fostering Inclusive for MSMEs in Nigeria (FINCLUDE) programme is expected to mobilise $1.89 billion in private financing for more than 250,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The group said the programme is backed by $500 million package from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

World Bank said 30 percent of the financing is targeted at women-led businesses, and the programme is expected to support 850,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The financial institution also said its Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth (BRIDGE) project could attract up to $1.1 billion in private investment by 2030 for a nationwide open-access fibre-optic network.

World Bank said the first investor-selection round is expected to mobilise at least $156 million in private equity.

The lender said the project aims to extend affordable broadband access to an additional 58 million people, increasing coverage from 92 million in 2025 to 150 million by 2030.

World Bank said the network is also expected to connect 38,000 public schools, 16,900 health facilities and 3,400 local government offices.

The institution said the International Finance Corporation (IFC) helped mobilise $1.02 billion for Dangote Industries Limited through refinancing from development institutions and commercial lenders.

World Bank said the IFC also mobilised $282.5 million for Indorama Fertiliser through syndicated financing.

According to the World Bank, the two projects have a combined annual production capacity of 6.8 million metric tonnes and are expected to improve access to fertiliser for more than 10 million smallholder farmers.

The Bretton Woods institution said its Agricultural Value Chains for Growth (AGROW) project targets one million smallholder farmers, including women and young people.

World Bank said AGROW is expected to mobilise about $220 million from agribusiness firms and a further $22 million from certified seed producers.

‘IFC BACKS $1.2BN IHS BOND’

The Bretton Woods institution said the IFC served as an anchor investor in a $1.2 billion bond issuance by IHS Towers, helping mobilise more than $1.1 billion from private investors.

World Bank said it supports reforms and projects that improve investment conditions, while the IFC structures investments and brings in commercial lenders and institutional investors.

The global lender said the multilateral investment guarantee agency provides guarantees to reduce risks that could deter investors.

World Bank added that the coordinated approach was intended to use public resources to attract larger pools of private capital and support infrastructure, productivity and job creation.

The Cable