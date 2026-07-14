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Will Kylian Mbappe make his third World Cup final for France?

ByChris Collinson

BBC Sport statistician

With Argentina, England, France and Spain just two games from glory, we compare how the four semi-finalists have performed so far to get an idea of who could lift the World Cup this weekend.

While all the teams have played six games, Argentina have played an hour of football more than France and Spain thanks to games going to extra time (and England half an hour more), so we’ve taken playing time into account to get the true picture of the statistics.

Although reigning champions Argentina have scored the most goals (17), two-time World Cup winners France have been the best side going forward overall as they’ve averaged the most goals, joint-most shots and highest Expected Goals per 90 minutes.

The South American side have been the most clinical, converting 18% of their chances, while the opposite is true of European champions Spain. Despite taking as many shots as their semi-final opponents France (110), they have scored just 11 goals to their 16 - almost a goal per game fewer.

When taking both the number and quality of shots into account, England have been less creative than the other three sides but have still scored more than two goals per game thanks to clinical finishing from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Spain have been the most solid side defensively and only conceded their first goal of the tournament in their quarter-final victory against Belgium, although France have conceded just two goals in six games themselves.

With the France attack looking formidable, it will be interesting to see if their unstoppable force or Spain’s immovable object prevails in the contest on Tuesday.

There’s a good chance of more goals in the other semi-final between England and Argentina as neither side have been as impressive at the back.

Both sides have conceded six goals so far, with England giving up the most chances and Argentina being the least successful at keeping them out.

While Argentina have covered the most ground (706.5km), that’s simply because they have played more football.

When taking playing time into account, they’ve actually run the least and made the fewest sprints of the four sides remaining. In fact, they’ve been out-run by their opponents in every game they’ve played so far.

It’s no surprise then that the reigning champions have also been the least aggressive when it comes to pressing opponents, winning the ball high up the pitch less often than England, France and Spain.

In contrast, Spain have been the hardest-working of the final four as they’ve run, sprinted and pressed the opposition the most out of the semi-finalists.

Luis de la Fuente’s side have also enjoyed the most possession (66%) - not just of the teams remaining but of any side at this World Cup - and have the joint-best passing accuracy at the tournament along with Argentina (90.4%), although all four sides have been proficient passers.

England’s defenders will have to be on their toes to cut out the through balls that Argentina - and Lionel Messi in particular - have loved to play so far.

Their talismanic captain has threaded the ball to his team-mates more often than any other player at this World Cup (15).

But England have a threat of their own that Argentina’s defenders will have to deal with.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been the most successful with their crossing in open play of the four semi-finalists, finding a team-mate with one in every four.

It’s a good reason why they’ve scored the joint-most headed goals (four) and had the most headed shots (24) of any team at the tournament.

The fact that Argentina have the worst aerial duel success rate of the final four should give England hope that their threat in the air can continue. They also have the best success rate in 50-50s overall (although only marginally).

While just two players have dribbled past their opponent more than Lionel Messi at this World Cup, his team-mates have rarely attempted to do the same.

In contrast, Spain should expect France’s front four to be running at them with the ball time and time again as they have done throughout the tournament.

The BBC