Senator Olamilekan Adeola

Recent Developments regarding the 2027 Elections, are pointing in different directions. Remi Adefulu, posits that for Ogun All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, victory is in sight going by his overwhelming acceptance and projects delivery across the state.

In the nation’s history, Ogun state has always held a pride of place in terms of human and natural endowments.

Consequently, Ogun continues to earn a position of pre-eminence among its peers in all spheres of national life.

For instance, it is on record that Ogun state has the highest number of universities in the country and the list keeps growing by the day.

What do you expect from a state that produced the late sage, Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, whose vision of free education became a game changer that remains unrivaled till date?

When you mention Ogun state, the world remembers Africa’s first Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Tai Solarin, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chief Adeola Odutola, Dr Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, M.K.O Abiola, Ernest Shonekan, Anthony Joshua and many more.

These and more have earned the state world acclaim, devoting their God-given endowments to the upliftment of environments they found themselves – music, sports, academia, business, medicine, et al

Many are therefore worried by the state of politicking exhibited by the camp of the opposition in the state in recent times and a dent on the highly revered state is to say the least an understatement.

This is largely because, over the years, Ogun politics has always been a marketplace of ideas, where opposing camps engage themselves in an intellectual contest in wooing the electorate, selling lofty programmes and ideas. FollowPolitics

Though politics is never devoid of brickbats, in Ogun, the people are always the ultimate winners as candidates try to outshine themselves in a robust battle for elective positions.

However, Peoples Democratic Party in the Gateway State brought political matters to an all-time low by virtually dragging politics in the mud through their vicious propaganda machinery.

The intention was to drastically reduce APC governorship candidate, Senator Adeola (Yayi) in the eyes of Ogun people, especially the electorate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In this connection, they reeled out all manner of lies, including alleging that Senator Adeola is from Ekiti, and not from Yewa in Ogun state.

Rather than engaging them in propaganda, the guber hopeful has been replying them through impactful programmes across the length and breadth of Ogun state.

Yayi’s “ITESIWAJU Agenda” which he recently unveiled to the people of the state as the pillars on which his administration would operate is not new after all.

These are things he has used his current office to spread by way of impactful projects across the state.

For the first time in the history of the Gateway state, a senator positively impacted all the 20 local governments in the state in less than four years.

In an amazing fashion, Yayi has delivered schools, roads, hospitals, vocational centres, markets and empowered the youths, women, the poor and the elderly.

It is one of the reasons he has run a very effective campaign where projects have been his major selling point and putting him miles ahead of his opponents.

In Ogun water side alone, Yayi is already electrifying 50 communities, to boost socio-economic life of the people.

A similar feat is on-going simultaneously across the length and breadth of the state with the aim of making life more abundant for its people.

Ask the people of Ijebu-Igbo and Sagamu about the revolution at Molusi College and Remo Secondary School whether such has ever happened?

The bitter truth: Yayi is a moving train and no one dares stop this man who is of the conviction that public office offers a rare opportunity to lift the people, especially the down trodden out of poverty.

This he has done with all his energy and the results are daily manifesting for all to see across the Gateway state.

Unlike the rudderless opposition which is presently fighting to have a governorship candidate in its fold, Yayi and the Ogun APC are more than ready for the coming elections.

Thankfully, the people see Adeola as the beautiful bride and all segments of the state are ready to vote resoundingly for him and the APC in 2027.

Hence, from teachers, transport unions, students, traders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, women, artisans etc, it’s Yayi all the way.

The show of support is deafening and the solidarity is more than overwhelming across all critical segments of the state.

That was why the opposition suddenly went into panic mode on seeing the unprecedented show of support in cash and in kind to Yayi’s aspiration.

Call it a tacit show of victory or a sign of coronation, you are surely on the right path as indications have shown that there is no stopping this uncommon public servant.

Little wonder their propaganda arsenal has suddenly fired blank as the groundswell of support is getting more and more intimidating by the day.

Perhaps the icing on the cake was the carnival-like event in Ilaro, to show Ogun people and the globe that Yayi is a true son of the soil and that Yewa/Awori are more than delighted with him.

What a way to dismiss their tale by moonlight stories, in support of a man who has transformed Ilaro to what is now seen as “small London”.

With the governorship elections still four months away, the political temperature no doubt favours the Ogun West Senator to ascend the governorship seat in 2027.

As a party, Ogun APC has shown that it is miles ahead of the opposition, not minding the metrics.

All may not be perfect, but it is evidently clear that the party has a brand you can take anywhere in Yayi.

Unlike the opposition, the APC is well structured in Ogun and the signs are there in terms of results and acceptability by the electorate.

From what is presently on ground in the Gateway state, the opposition would need more than a miracle to challenge the Yayi phenomenon.

-Adefulu writes from Lagos.

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