By Taiye Olaniyi

What do you know about your religion and how careful, careless and caring are you about your and those of other peoples’ religions?

Sometimes I begin to wonder whether it is man or religion that will outlive one or the other but then I reasonably realize that without man there is no religion and there can’t and could never have been.

Founders, or may I say certain personalities after whom religions were founded, were earlier exposed to self, nature and to whom all came from into being.

These personalities cannot be fully known, no matter how close or fervent in belief one might be to them. For those of us of this age we could only read, hear and are taught about them by those to whom we decide to entrust all authority.

While Mary, mother of our Lord Jesus the Christ, was singled out amongst many virgins of her time, even as his mother, Jesus had to remind her that his mission was to accomplish the assignment given to him by his” Father in Heaven.”

Doing, carrying and accomplishing such an assignment and experiencing the pangs of pain at the Cross of Calvary, he again reminded his mother and those sorrowing around not to cry for him but for themselves including you and I today mere mourners, wailers and mourners.

So we read history about what was, what might not have been actual and how such journalists of old reported such being objective, subjective, inductive or deductive as such no option for us than take their recordings and records maybe hook, line and sinker.

In putting the self into reports, records, dictates, observances and immutability of what the scriptures of our various religions contain, the changing “self” from birth to old age would discover variants in meanings and values we attribute to our various religions and those of others.

Our lives may be meaningful or totally meaningless even in our religions because of the science of life and living which individual or collective experiences are..

Certain experiences dictate to us how actual or relative we should be in our religious inclination, disposition and persuasion thus necessitating further need for further search and admittance of personal conviction if not even confusion.

I concur with prophet Mohammed (SAW) who gave injunction to all Muslims, including you and I, to search for “KNOWLEDGE” as far as humanly possible.

This, to me and my tiny knowledge is to help attain” peaceful coexistence.”

Little wonder a Muslim scholar in particular hardly rejects sharing ideas and thoughts on and/or over his religion with those of others.

Invite an average Islamic scholar to an interfaith seminar and you would be better assured of his readiness to grace the occasion anytime, any day.

Little wonder at the pain felt by each and every one of us when our cherished religions are misunderstood, misinterpreted, misappropriated and misrepresented.

In such belief and misconception without knowledge, where ignorance, poverty, disunity and misrule reign supreme in the society according to to Ustaz Oguzhan Dirican, “Peace” becomes elusive.

Things fall apart as the centre cannot hold.

For peace to reign and tranquility to be attained many of us of mystical persuasion yearn and in humble quest see God’s hand in every religion.

Mystical students the world over take pride in going further to appreciate similarities in all religions, but anchor much more in the spiritual kernels inherent in each religion.

The ultimate desire of such mystical student either in his or her religious persuasion, is to “have a personal and intimate awareness of God of his understanding within the domain of the Self.”

The “Spiritual Kernel” of all religions is the mystical path of proving one’s self as Jesus the Christ once intoned,

“My Father and I are one.”

Further to this, our Lord Jesus Christ concluded,

“That same Father is in you and greater things you can all do.”

The question then is, be one a religionist or seeker beyond mere religious observances, its propagation or even its fundamentalism, what then is your role in search for peace?

How tolerant or otherwise are you in respect of your religion and those of others?

Think about it.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos