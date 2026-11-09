Ramesh Jaura

An illustration of young people and older citizens joining a peaceful demonstration. Credit: AI-generated illustration / OpenAI. Not a photograph of an actual event.

Youth protests across Europe have brought school funding, unaffordable rents and uncertain employment into a wider dispute about who gets heard in politics. Their peaceful campaigns, following upheavals in Bangladesh and Nepal, have drawn in workers, tenants and pensioners.

Some governments have offered concessions; elsewhere, political parties challenged by the protests have lost elections. The movements share grievances, but their political fortunes differ. The ability to bring people into the streets has not always given their organisers influence over the government that follows.

Violence and destruction reported around some demonstrations belong to a separate account. Reuters described Italy’s marches on 30 October 2026 as largely peaceful while reporting confrontations and fires in particular places. Its coverage of France on 5 November similarly distinguished the main marches from clashes and vandalism. Those acts rest with the people involved. Their presence does not make peaceful participants responsible or turn the campaigns’ demands into a programme of violence.

Much of the discontent concerns ordinary expectations of adult life: a place to study, a job, an affordable home. In Germany and Italy, protesters have also questioned military spending and, in Germany, military service. In Serbia, demands for responsibility after a fatal railway-station disaster developed into a campaign against the governing party. Bangladesh and Nepal have already held elections after uprisings helped oust their prime ministers.

The term “Gen Z” has travelled with pictures of the protests. It says less about who organises them, who joins them or who eventually gains power. A tenants’ campaign in Madrid, a German student initiative and a Serbian electoral list operate in different political worlds, even when their supporters recognise something of their own frustration in one another.

Serbia after the vote

In Serbia, the argument began with a building that should have been safe. The canopy at Novi Sad railway station collapsed on 1 November 2024, ultimately killing 16 people. Demands for documents and criminal responsibility grew into protests against alleged corruption, official secrecy and the concentration of power under Aleksandar Vučić.

Students kept the campaign going and took it beyond the universities. By the parliamentary election of 25 October 2026, a student-backed list offered voters an alternative to the governing bloc. Final results announced on 5 November gave it 140 of the National Assembly’s 250 seats. The Vučić-associated bloc won 103.

The result followed two years of protest, as Reuters reported on 26 October. The campaign had acquired the organisation and support needed to contest an election. The railway disaster remained its starting point, but voters were now choosing who would govern on a much broader range of issues.

That broader programme was less clear. Reuters’ post-election account described uncertainty about how the new leadership would govern. People who had agreed on the need to remove the old majority would not necessarily agree on spending, appointments or foreign policy. The common demand for accountability had helped unite them during the protests; office would bring other disagreements into view.

For the moment, Serbia’s election records a transfer of parliamentary power. Changes to the courts, public administration and media will take longer to assess. The victory allows the campaign to pursue its demands through government, but the result alone says little about how those institutions will work under its allies.

Europe beyond Belgrade

Germany’s protests have followed a less unified course. Students blocked university buildings in Berlin and Hamburg on 28 October 2026, opposing education cuts and plans to revive military conscription. Reports described the blockade at the Free University’s Otto Suhr Institute in Berlin. The students linked the money available for education with the obligations the government might impose on their generation.

Three days later, on 31 October, thousands joined rallies organised by “Gen Z regelt”. Demonstrations were planned in 34 cities, among them Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. Reuters reported demands for better education, lower living costs, and opposition to compulsory military service.

The condition of university buildings was one complaint. Sean Baker, a student at the Technical University of Berlin, told Reuters: “When you go inside and enter the rooms, it looks like an abandoned building.” Such accounts gave the funding dispute a more immediate meaning than the figures in a budget debate.

The crowds were smaller than organisers had anticipated. Police in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich counted a combined 6,000 participants compared with about 36,000 shown for those cities on the organisers’ website. Nationwide expectations had initially reached 182,000. Those figures were not a final national tally but exposed a substantial gap between the campaign’s expectations and the turnout reported at the time.

Student organisations also disagreed. The national school-student umbrella organisation, the BSK, distanced itself from “Gen Z regelt” while recognising the grievances of the students involved. It planned a separate protest day for 20 November. Germany thus had several organising efforts, with no single body speaking for all the young people dissatisfied with education or government policy.

Italy’s marches brought students more directly into a labour campaign. On 30 October 2026, tens of thousands took part in demonstrations during a 24-hour general strike called by the Unione Sindacale di Base. Reuters reported demands for higher wages and stronger public services, opposition to increased military spending and marches planned in more than 40 cities. In Genoa, students and port workers joined other demonstrators protesting against arms shipments.

ANSA reported the same day that school and university students, workers and some parents marched in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Venice and Palermo. Student groups connected rent and utility bills with insecure work. They described an economy where daily expenses were becoming harder to meet while wages lost purchasing power.

The alliance widened the constituency behind the students’ demands. Education funding was discussed alongside pay, public services and household costs. For the unions, students added another group affected by the same pressures; for the students, the strike provided organisation beyond the campus.

Most marches were peaceful according to reports. Confrontations also occurred in Turin, and fires broke out in Rome after rioting and looting in Milan on 17–18 October. Those episodes were separate from the peaceful participation of the larger crowds. Accounts centred on disorder alone would miss the breadth of the strike and the demands that brought students and workers together.

Spain’s campaign shows particularly clearly why these protests cannot all be described as student revolts. On 26 September 2026, thousands marched in Madrid after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal—Reuters’footage and reporting recorded demands to stop evictions. A subsequent Reuters chronology gave the government delegation’s estimate of about 25,000 participants. Protesters set up an encampment in Puerta del Sol that evening.

For younger tenants, the problem was finding and keeping an affordable home. For older residents, an eviction could threaten a tenancy held for decades. Abascal’s case brought those concerns into the same campaign. Age divided their circumstances less sharply than the difference between people who depended on renting and those who controlled access to housing.

Further demonstrations were called for 3–4 October in more than 20 cities, including Madrid, València, Cádiz and Murcia, according to Público’s report of 1 October updated the following day. Those were announced actions rather than a count of the marches that eventually took place. By 28 October, Civic Space Watch reported ongoing encampments in several cities and a joint strike over housing and wages called for 11 November.

France offers an example of government concessions that failed to end a campaign. On 26 October 2026, Reuters reported that student representatives intended to continue demonstrating despite proposals on class sizes, school renovation and replacement of the admissions system they considered unfair.

By 5 November, students were marching with workers in nationwide demonstrations over living standards and public services. Reuters recorded the Interior Ministry’s estimate of 575,000 participants and the CGT union’s figure of 1.6 million. Most marches were peaceful. Clashes in Paris and Lyon formed a separate part of the day’s events.

The education proposals had given the student representatives something to negotiate. They had not removed the wider complaints about wages and public services, which helped bring other groups into the demonstrations. The government faced a campaign whose participants no longer shared a single set of demands.

In Greece, school and university students marched with teachers on 21 October 2026 seeking more education funding, better facilities and less crowded classrooms. Reuters reported a police estimate of about 10,000 participants in Athens and its suburbs, with rallies elsewhere. Students had camped overnight in Syntagma Square. Their expressions of solidarity with France suggested that participants were following events across borders, although the campaigns remained nationally organised.

The autumn demonstrations followed months of campus activity. The European Students’ Union’s fifth monitoring report, published in early November, recorded 47 actions in 13 countries between 16 May and 16 July 2026. They included university-funding protests in Austria and Palestine solidarity campaigns in the Netherlands. The previous period, 16 March–16 May, had recorded 54 actions in 22 countries.

The union cautioned against treating the two totals as a precise measure of growth or decline: reporting coverage varied, and some campaigns continued from one period to another. Even so, the accounts show that education, living costs and overseas conflicts were already bringing students into public protest before the autumn marches.

Jobs are part of the background. Eurostat reported on 30 October 2026 that EU unemployment among economically active people under 25 stood at 15.5 per cent in September compared with 6.2 per cent across the workforce. The youth rate excludes people outside the labour force, including many students; it is not the proportion of all young people without a job. Nor does employment settle the other complaints. Spain’s tenants campaigned about housing security, and students in Germany, France and Greece about the cost and condition of education. The Italian strike brought those concerns together with pay. These overlaps help explain why demonstrations often include people at different stages of life, even when they are presented as the work of one generation.

Military expenditure has added a dispute about priorities. German and Italian demonstrators have questioned why governments are allocating resources to defence while education and other services face restrictions. That is the protesters’ budget argument. It does not by itself establish that a particular defence increase caused a particular education cut. The proposed burden of military service gives the German dispute an additional personal dimension for the young people who might be affected.

After the uprisings

Bangladesh and Nepal show how much can change between a prime minister’s fall and the election that follows.

In Bangladesh, protests against public-employment quotas became a national uprising in July–August 2024. Sheikh Hasina left the country on 5 August. A UN Human Rights Office investigation published on 12 February 2025 found reasonable grounds to believe that the former government and its security apparatus, together with violent elements associated with the Awami League, had systematically committed serious human rights violations. The investigation made state repression central to how a dispute over jobs became a confrontation with the government.

The students who helped force that change gained little parliamentary strength in the subsequent election. Reuters reported on 13 February 2026 that the protest-linked National Citizen Party had won six seats in the 300-member parliament in the vote held the previous day. The established Bangladesh Nationalist Party was the principal winner.

The uprising had changed the political field, but an older party remained best positioned to benefit from it. Protest organisers faced an election in which local networks, candidates and party recognition counted alongside their role in the streets. The result left a considerable distance between their contribution to the change of government and their parliamentary representation.

There was another qualification. The Awami League was excluded so voters chose from a different set of competitors than those that had dominated politics before the uprising. The EU election observation mission’s preliminary statement on 14 February 2026 also highlighted partisan information pollution online. The election result needs to be read alongside those conditions rather than as an uncomplicated verdict on every political force involved in the upheaval.

Nepal’s election brought a new party to power. Protests began on 8 September 2025 amid anger about corruption and a social-media ban. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned the next day. Reuters’ account of 9 September described a confrontation in which restrictions on online platforms aggravated wider frustration over corruption and limited economic opportunity.The election on 5 March 2026 gave the Rastriya Swatantra Party, founded in 2022, 182 of 275 parliamentary seats. Balendra Shah was sworn in as prime minister on 27 March. Unlike Bangladesh, where a long-established party gained most from the transition, Nepal’s voters gave a large majority to a newer challenger.

That majority did not extend through the whole parliamentary system. The British House of Commons Library’s assessment noted that the party had no seats in the upper chamber. Some legislative changes would therefore depend on cooperation with other parties, despite the scale of the lower-house victory.

An October 2026 analysis by the National University of Singapore’s Asia Research Institute argues that calling both upheavals “Gen Z” movements obscures the different political systems where they developed. Bangladesh’s protest-linked candidates competed against established party organisations. In Nepal, the newer RSP absorbed much of the demand for an alternative. The age of protesters was only one part of either story.

Memories of 1968

The European marches recall the late 1960s most closely when students join workers and a campus dispute becomes part of a national argument. The comparison is less convincing if it assumes that similar pictures will produce similar results.

In France, the general strike of 13 May 1968 was followed by factory occupations and a rapidly widening stoppage, as the Charles de Gaulle Foundation’s chronology records. Workers’ involvement changed the scale of a crisis that had begun around universities. Cooperation between students and labour organisations was also uneasy, with each having its own leadership and demands.

West Germany’s dispute included a direct argument about the powers of the state. The Bundestag’s historical account describes the march on Bonn against proposed emergency laws on 11 May 1968 and the laws’ passage on 30 May. Students, trade unionists and other opponents feared restrictions on rights during an emergency; the governing coalition defended the legislation as necessary preparation for a crisis.

Today’s German argument about military service is different, but it too concerns decisions the state can make about young people’s lives. Italian students’ participation in a union strike and French students’ marches alongside workers provide other points of comparison. None amounts to a return of 1968. The parties, unions and economies around the protesters have changed, as have the means of organising and communicating.

The earlier Western European movements grew during an expansion of higher education and prosperity, although access remained unequal. Housing costs, insecure prospects and the condition of public services feature heavily in the present demands. The people marching now also have different routes into politics: a tenant organisation, an existing union, a student initiative or, in Serbia, an electoral list.

Digital communication helps publicise all of them. Germany’s smaller-than-expected turnout shows the limits of equating online interest with participation. Serbia’s victory also required persuading people to vote. A shared label and rapid image circulation cannot explain why one campaign remains a protest and another wins parliamentary seats.

Protest and political power

The effect on democracy is already visible in who participates. Students have helped put neglected complaints before governments and brought people from different age groups into the same campaigns. Spain’s housing protests and Italy’s student–worker marches show that wider participation. Germany’s competing initiatives show how disputed the claim to represent the young can be.

There have also been practical political results. France has offered education measures while demonstrations continue. Serbia’s student-backed candidates have won a majority. Nepal has elected a newer party after a youth-led upheaval, while Bangladesh’s protest-linked party remains a small parliamentary presence. These outcomes give little basis for assuming either that protesters will inherit power or that their influence ends when a march disperses.

The next stage is less settled. In France, the dispute concerns what concessions will be accepted and carried out. Serbia’s new majority faces decisions beyond the demand that first united its supporters. Nepal’s lower-house mandate operates alongside an upper chamber controlled by other parties. Bangladesh’s transition has returned a long-established party to government under changed competitive conditions.

A change in officeholders can be counted on election night. Changes in institutional independence, the handling of public money, or the treatment of political opponents emerge over a longer period. The protests have already altered party competition and forced negotiations. Whether they also change the way government works remains an open question, with different answers likely in each country.

About the author: Ramesh Jaura is affiliated with ACUNS, the Academic Council of the United Nations, and an accomplished journalist with sixty years of professional experience as a freelancer, head of Inter Press Service, and founder-editor of IDN-InDepthNews. His expertise comes from extensive field reporting and comprehensive coverage of international conferences and events. Subscribe for free or pay to stay updated. Buy SKYWARD HAVEN – A Speculative Novel.Visit: