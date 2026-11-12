Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has presented a proposed budget of N1.107 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year to the Kano State House of Assembly, with a strong focus on capital development, completion of ongoing projects and accelerated rural development.

Tagged, “Budget of Consolidating Gains and Accelerated Rural Development,” the proposal stands at N1,107,024,004,244.48 and represents the fourth and final budget of the administration’s first tenure.

Presenting the estimates, Governor Yusuf explained that the budget was designed to consolidate achievements recorded since 2023, complete priority projects and strengthen essential public services before the expiration of the administration’s first tenure on May 29, 2027.

The proposed budget allocates N693.47 billion to capital expenditure, representing 63 per cent, while N413.55 billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, representing 37 per cent.

The governor said the capital-heavy structure demonstrates his administration’s commitment to infrastructure expansion, human capital development and investments capable of stimulating economic growth.

He further disclosed that the state projects N692.64 billion in recurrent revenue for 2027, comprising N142.84 billion from Internally Generated Revenue and N549.80 billion from the Federation Account.

Governor Yusuf also noted that more than 90 per cent of the programmes, projects and policies contained in the administration’s development blueprint had been achieved.

He assured that the government would strengthen budget monitoring, transparency and accountability to ensure effective implementation and value for money.

The governor subsequently presented the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and passage into law.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD