Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

The Federal Government says it is addressing possible bottlenecks to attract global trade and investment into Zamfara’s mining and trade sectors.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, stated this during a visit to Governor Dauda Lawal in Gusau, Zamfara, on Monday.

The minister urged both local and foreign investors to look beyond the insecurity narratives and explore the investment opportunities abounding in Zamfara.

Oduwole outlined key federal government initiatives aimed at attracting investors and expanding trade opportunities for businesses in the state.

She said her visit focused on three major issues, including attracting investment into Zamfara’s solid minerals sector, encouraging the state’s participation in the 2026 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), and integrating local manufacturers into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, is coordinating with international investors interested in Nigeria’s critical minerals sector.

Oduwole said Zamfara’s vast deposits of lithium, gold and other strategic minerals had continued to attract global attention.

The minister said Zamfara’s participation in the Intra-African Trade Fair to be hosted by Nigeria in November would provide a platform for businesses in the state to showcase their products to investors and buyers from across Africa and beyond.

She extended an invitation to Zamfara to participate and showcase its rich cultural heritage, products and investment opportunities at the continental event.

According to her, Nigeria has enormous opportunities in leather products, garments, shea products, processed foods and other locally manufactured goods already in high demand across several African countries.

The minister noted that the federal government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had established an Air Cargo corridor linking Nigeria with several East and Southern African destinations.

The minister disclosed that discussions had commenced with the Zamfara government to mobilise cooperatives, manufacturers and small and medium enterprises to benefit from the initiative.

Oduwole commended the Dauda Lawal administration for the ongoing investment in infrastructure, education and healthcare, describing Zamfara as increasingly attracting investors.

She said that contrary to widespread perceptions, her delegation had experienced a peaceful and welcoming environment throughout the visit.

Responding, Governor Lawal expressed appreciation to the minister for her commitment to supporting the state’s economic development.

Lawal said Zamfara was determined to align with the federal government’s trade and investment programmes, particularly in the areas of solid minerals and industrial development.

He described the state’s abundant mineral resources as one of its greatest comparative advantages, noting that Zamfara possesses nearly all the critical minerals required for modern industries.

The governor said the recent unveiling of the $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in the state “stands as a significant milestone” as well as evidence of growing investor confidence in Zamfara.

Lawal stressed that Zamfara should not be defined solely by security challenges, saying the state was witnessing remarkable progress in infrastructure, mining, agriculture and investment.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors, assuring that Zamfara would fully benefit from federal government initiatives to boost trade and economic growth.

Vanguard Media Ltd