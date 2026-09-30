Explainers

Wicknell Chivayo built an unusual network across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, gaining repeated access to presidents despite holding no formal political office.

Wicknell Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe’s most visible businessmen, known for government contracts, luxury cars, large cash donations and close relationships with senior political figures. His name was again thrust into the spotlight after reports identified him among those killed in a helicopter crash near Marondera.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Zimbabwe authorities confirmed that an aircraft had crashed in the Marondera Rural area at about 5:00 pm. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana later described it as a helicopter crash and said there were no survivors. Several regional media outlets subsequently identified Chivayo among the dead.

Authorities had not, in their initial public statements, released a complete official passenger list. There was also a discrepancy over numbers: police initially spoke of six occupants, while the government statement cited by Reuters referred to a businessman, four passengers and two pilots, which would total seven.

Who was Wicknell Chivayo?

Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo was born on November 22, 1982, making him 43 at the time of the crash.

His own biography says he lost his father when he was 10 and was largely raised by his mother. It says financial difficulties forced him to leave school while in Form Two before he began working as a wages clerk at a bus company as a teenager.

Chivayo later became one of Zimbabwe’s best-known businessmen.

He was particularly associated with Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company involved in energy and infrastructure projects.

His public image was very different from that of a low-profile corporate executive. Chivayo regularly displayed luxury vehicles, properties, private aviation and expensive gifts on social media.

How did Chivayo make his money?

Much of Chivayo’s public business profile was linked to government tenders and infrastructure projects.

Intratrek became widely known after being contracted for the 100-megawatt Gwanda Solar Project, valued at more than US$170 million.

The project became the subject of years of disputes and litigation after Zimbabwe Power Company and Intratrek disagreed over its implementation.

Chivayo also expanded into other sectors. His own business material lists interests in energy, transport, logistics, petroleum and farming.

He was also linked to IMC Communications.

In 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that IMC Communications would become a local partner as Zimbabwe approved Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service. News24 identified the company as belonging to Chivayo.

His exact personal net worth was never independently established. Descriptions of him as a billionaire were common in media and on social platforms, but publicly available records do not provide a independently audited figure confirming his wealth.

Who was Wicknell Chivayo’s wife and family?

Chivayo married Lucy “Lulu” Muteke in a traditional ceremony in March 2025.

His official biography identifies Muteke as his spouse and lists two children, John Chenjera and Atarah Minana Chivayo.

His family connections to Marondera had previously appeared in the news.

In March 2025, armed attackers targeted a farm belonging to Chivayo’s in-laws in Marondera shortly after his marriage to Muteke.

Some reports following Wednesday’s crash also named Muteke among those who died. However, the Zimbabwe government’s first public confirmation did not individually name the victims, so the final official passenger list remains important for establishing all identities conclusively.

Why was Chivayo controversial?

Chivayo’s business career regularly attracted scrutiny.

He faced criminal proceedings linked to the Gwanda solar project after prosecutors accused him of defrauding Zimbabwe Power Company.

In 2019, he was acquitted after the High Court found that the facts presented did not establish the criminal offences alleged in that particular case.

Separate older reporting also documents a conviction dating to 2004, for which he served a prison sentence.

In later years, Chivayo became increasingly visible around President Mnangagwa and senior ZANU-PF figures.

Al Jazeera described him in 2025 as a wealthy businessman with close government ties, while News24 documented his appearances alongside Mnangagwa and other senior political figures.

His gifts to musicians, churches, sports organisations and political figures also attracted attention.

Supporters viewed the spending as philanthropy. Critics questioned the relationship between his wealth, government contracts and political connections.

What happened in the Marondera crash?

Zimbabwe Republic Police first announced that an aircraft had crashed in Marondera Rural at around 5:00 pm.

Police initially said six people were on board and that emergency teams were attending the scene.

The government later provided a more serious update.

Mangwana told Reuters that a helicopter carrying a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots had crashed and that nobody survived.

Regional outlets, including Channel Africa, subsequently identified Chivayo as the businessman killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash had not been established at the time of publication.

There was no confirmed information indicating whether mechanical failure, weather, pilot error or another factor caused the helicopter to go down.

An aviation investigation will be required before such conclusions can be made.

What happens next?

Investigators are expected to establish the helicopter’s registration, ownership, flight path and final movements before the crash.

They will also examine the wreckage and other available evidence to determine what caused the aircraft to come down.

Authorities are also expected to provide a final passenger manifest to resolve the conflicting early accounts about whether six or seven people were aboard.

For Zimbabwe, Chivayo’s reported death closes one of the country’s most closely watched business careers.

He moved from a difficult childhood and early employment to major government contracts, considerable wealth and access to some of Southern Africa’s most powerful political figures.

He also remained a polarising figure.

His supporters knew him for expensive gifts and donations. His critics focused on government tenders, political relationships and unanswered questions surrounding his wealth.

The Marondera crash has now brought renewed interest in the man behind the public image, while investigators work to establish exactly what happened during the helicopter’s final flight.

Tuna News Kenya

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