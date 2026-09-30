Wicknell Chivayo and wife Lucy Muteke. PHOTO/@koxmusaInc_/X

By Martin Oduor

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, have died in a helicopter crash in Marondera Rural area, southeast of the capital Harare.

The deaths were confirmed by family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo, who told Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster ZBC News that the family was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“We are at a loss for words after the tragic incident,” Herbert said, according to reports citing ZBC News.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had earlier confirmed that an aircraft crashed in Marondera Rural at around 5pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

“The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had 6 occupants,” police said in a statement on X.

Police said more details would be released as emergency responders attended the scene.

Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana later confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash. He initially described the aircraft as carrying a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots. Reuters reported that Mangwana later clarified the passenger breakdown while maintaining that all those aboard had died.

The crash occurred in the Marondera district, about 74 kilometres southeast of Harare. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene as authorities began efforts to establish the identities of the victims and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe’s best-known businessmen, was widely recognised for his flamboyant lifestyle, luxury vehicles, private aviation and high-profile philanthropic activities.

He also became known in Kenya through his close association with President William Ruto and several high-profile appearances in the country. His business interests have included energy and infrastructure projects.

In Zimbabwe, Chivayo’s business dealings, particularly the Gwanda Solar Project, have attracted public and parliamentary scrutiny over the years. His company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, was awarded the project in 2015, while subsequent inquiries examined aspects of the contract and payments.

Chivayo and Muteke had also been prominent figures on social media, where they frequently shared glimpses of their lifestyle and travels.

The deaths come after the couple’s highly publicised marriage, adding to the shock surrounding the crash.

Authorities are expected to release the identities of the other victims after formal identification and notification of their families. Investigations into the cause of the crash are also expected to continue.

Author

Martin Oduor

Mediamax Network Limited