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KASHIM SHETTIMA AND THE NORTHERN POLITICAL LEADERSHIP
Shettima’s breadth of experience and exposure to different levels of governance prepare him for higher national responsibility, contends
10 hrs ago
Ezekiel Adamu: Reinventing Boxing in Nigeria
From travelling the world with his father to experience major sporting events as a child to building one of Nigeria’s most influential boxing platforms…
10 hrs ago
The bill nobody will say no to — and nobody will sign
Sonala Olumhense
10 hrs ago
Power temporary, politics should unite Nigeria — Jang, LP
File Copy: Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang
10 hrs ago
Gowon’s book of barefaced lies
Gowon This is General Yakubu Gowon, PhD, (91), on page 201 of his autobiography titled My Life of Duty & Allegiance: “On impulse, I called the airport…
10 hrs ago
Carrying coal to Newcastle, by Muyiwa Adetiba
Regular users tell me that the road from Sagamu interchange to the Lagos end is usually about thirty minutes if the traffic is light and about…
11 hrs ago
‘I clothed, fed you,’ Atiku fires back at Obasanjo
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar
11 hrs ago
Dogged Nigeria Defeat Zambia To Keep 2026 WAFCON Hopes Alive
Defending champions Nigeria, chasing a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, face Egypt next while Malawi and Zambia meet in a southern Africa showdown.
11 hrs ago
Meet UNILAG student who won Huawei global ICT competition in China
The University of Lagos has celebrated one of its students, Peter A. Fagbola, after he emerged as a winner at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in…
11 hrs ago
How is a 60-year-old city linked to 19th Century slavery?
About 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported during the transatlantic slave trade.
11 hrs ago
US introduces $20,000 visa bond for Nigerians, others over overstay concerns
by Our Reporter
11 hrs ago
2027: INEC rejects Jonathan’s candidacy as Turaki’s PDP insists on manual submission
File: Dr.
11 hrs ago
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